Kindle won’t turn on – what to do?

Your Kindle won’t turn on and you can’t access your e-books? Here’s how to revive your Amazon e-reader.

The proposed solutions are suitable for both the classic e-readers, Paperwhite models and Amazon’s own tablets, the Kindle Fire devices.

Kindle stopped working: battery icon with exclamation mark?

Many problems and crashes can be fixed with a forced restart. To do this, hold down the power button on the edge of the case for several seconds and wait until the device restarts.

If the Kindle does not respond and the device cannot be switched on, there does not have to be a technical defect immediately. If the reader cannot be switched on, the battery is often simply completely empty. This is especially true if the device has been in a drawer for a long time and needs to be taken out again for the summer vacation, for example. You can do this if the Kindle reader no longer wants to start:

Connects the device to a charger. You should have a bit of patience. If the battery is too discharged, the screen can remain black for several minutes even after it is connected, before the charging process is shown on the display. If the battery is deeply discharged, the lock screen is often still displayed without this Device responds to keystrokes. So wait a few minutes after connecting to the chargeruntil you verify that the Kindle is working.Sometimes you need to charge the device for a long time, like overnight, before it responds again.

Even if only the exclamation mark with a dead battery remains on the screen, it helps to charge the device for some time. If that Battery icon with the exclamation mark does not go away, uses a different charging cable and port to charge. The cable may be defective. Avoid charging the battery via a USB hub on the computer.

If only the exclamation mark is displayed, you have to charge the battery a little longer (Image source: GIGA)

To avoid being surprised by the battery icon with an exclamation mark again in the future, you should charge the Kindle reader every now and then, even if you won’t be using it for a long time.

Kindle Not Responding: You can do that too

If nothing happens during the charging process, the cause may be in the charger. Note the following when charging:

The LED indicator should flash red or amber while charging.The battery indicator glows greenwhen the Kindle is fully charged.

If the LED does not light up, there could be a defect in the charging cable. The Amazon Kindle has a micro USB port, so you can charge it with any current smartphone charging cable. If it still doesn’t work, the USB port of your reader may be defective. If the port seems loose when you move the charging cable, there may be a loose connection.

If the USB port seems to be defective, should the device be repaired.

Maybe you just turned off the backlight? Go to a lighted room and see if you can read anything now. If so, go to the Kindle settings and turn the light back on.

Kindle Won’t Power – Reset to Recovery

If you have problems with the Kindle, it also helps reset the reader. Resetting the Kindle eliminates any memory issues that could be causing problems. For this you have to do the following:

Press and hold the power button for 30 seconds. Release the button and press it again to start the reader. If that doesn’t work, try the whole thing with a period of 60 seconds instead of 30. The reset process should only be performed with perform a full battery charge.

Kindle won’t start: Contact Amazon if the hardware is defective

Your reader may not start due to a hardware problem that is not so easy to fix. The defect could be due to a circuit, the power button or a break in the display, for example. In the latter case, the device may be on but the screen is not.

Amazon Kindle: Install Update – Instructions

In general, it is difficult to find problems with the inner workings of the device yourself and to fix them on your own. If you think your Amazon.Kindle won’t start due to defective hardware, you should contact Amazon service. The company has set up a contact page for issues with Fire and Kindle devices. Here’s what you need to do to contact Kindle Support:

Click on the following link to get to the contact page.Log in with your credentials.Choose “chat now“.You will be connected to an Amazon employee to whom you describe your Kindle problem.

Are you still in the warranty period? In that case, you can probably get a new device if there is a hardware error that is not your fault. If the Kindle device is defective and older, you may get a discount on a new purchase if the reader can no longer be repaired.

