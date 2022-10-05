What does a maker? He also designs and creates with his hands the work tools necessary for the realization of his own invention. This is exactly what happened to the “maker” Giacomo di Muro. While he was busy building a particular knife, he found himself screwing and unscrewing small screws many times: he realized that he was not satisfied with the screwdriver he had because they were bulky, heavy, uncomfortable and, since even the eye he wants his part, aesthetically unpleasant. What did he do at that point? He decided to create by himself a tool capable of filling all the shortcomings found in the other screwdrivers: a comfortable tool, usable with minimum effort and with an attractive design.

Thus it was born Kinetic Driver, a screwdriver composed of a brass cylinder that recreates what the inventor defines a “flywheel effect”, as if the screwdriver were moved by an invisible external force, which does not require any effort on the part of the user. This is because the total weight of the Kinetic Driver it is sufficient to produce the right pressure on the screws to be screwed or unscrewed.

The upper head is made of ceramic and the handle, thinner in some places and thicker in others, makes the instrument comfortable to use. The special knurling of the handle also ensures excellent grip, so you always have maximum control over your work. Even the design of the case is not accidental: in addition to acting as a container for the Kinetic Driver and its tips, it can be used as a support platform for the small parts you are working with, avoiding the risk of losing them. Finally, the chemical treatment to which the special screwdriver is subjected, makes it immune to corrosion.

As its creator explains “if you are looking for a tool that is like an extension of you and that eliminates the distance between your hands and your next creation, Kinetic Driver is what you need”. Giacomo di Muro and its Kinetic Driver will be present at Maker Faire Rome 2022from 7 to 9 October.