Home Technology Kinetic Driver: the “flywheel effect” design screwdriver
Technology

Kinetic Driver: the “flywheel effect” design screwdriver

by admin
Kinetic Driver: the “flywheel effect” design screwdriver

What does a maker? He also designs and creates with his hands the work tools necessary for the realization of his own invention. This is exactly what happened to the “maker” Giacomo di Muro. While he was busy building a particular knife, he found himself screwing and unscrewing small screws many times: he realized that he was not satisfied with the screwdriver he had because they were bulky, heavy, uncomfortable and, since even the eye he wants his part, aesthetically unpleasant. What did he do at that point? He decided to create by himself a tool capable of filling all the shortcomings found in the other screwdrivers: a comfortable tool, usable with minimum effort and with an attractive design.

Thus it was born Kinetic Driver, a screwdriver composed of a brass cylinder that recreates what the inventor defines a “flywheel effect”, as if the screwdriver were moved by an invisible external force, which does not require any effort on the part of the user. This is because the total weight of the Kinetic Driver it is sufficient to produce the right pressure on the screws to be screwed or unscrewed.

The upper head is made of ceramic and the handle, thinner in some places and thicker in others, makes the instrument comfortable to use. The special knurling of the handle also ensures excellent grip, so you always have maximum control over your work. Even the design of the case is not accidental: in addition to acting as a container for the Kinetic Driver and its tips, it can be used as a support platform for the small parts you are working with, avoiding the risk of losing them. Finally, the chemical treatment to which the special screwdriver is subjected, makes it immune to corrosion.

See also  A Blue Origin rocket had a major problem when it was already in flight

As its creator explains “if you are looking for a tool that is like an extension of you and that eliminates the distance between your hands and your next creation, Kinetic Driver is what you need”. Giacomo di Muro and its Kinetic Driver will be present at Maker Faire Rome 2022from 7 to 9 October.

You may also like

“Company of Heroes 3” Postponed to February 23,...

From kitchen hoods to boats: 5 projects that...

Tiny Troopers: Global Ops gameplay revealed in new...

Acea at Maker Faire 2022 to promote innovation...

Will the PS5 remake of “Horizon Expects Dawn”...

The research of the Sony Computer Science Laboratories...

Tiny Troopers: Global Ops gameplay revealed in new...

The Lazio Region at Maker Faire Rome 2022

The Datacolor Spyder Checkr Photo mini color calibration...

From drones to robotics, Terna’s innovative projects at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy