King Arthur: Knight’s Tale Set to Arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2024

Fans of the popular strategy RPG King Arthur: Knight’s Tale will soon have the chance to experience the game on their PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. Developer NeoCore Games has announced plans to bring the game to current-gen consoles in early 2024, with a release date set for February 22, 2024.

The console version of King Arthur: Knight’s Tale will come with a variety of features tailored specifically for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. These include two graphics options, allowing players to choose between Quality mode for 4K visuals or Performance mode to prioritize frame rate. Additionally, the game will offer local PvP for some competitive play, and tactile feedback for the DualSense controller on the PS5.

Moreover, players can expect to unlock Xbox Achievements and PlayStation Trophies as they progress through the game. NeoCore Games has also hinted at further support for the console version, with plans to release future seasonal content, optional skirmishes, and additional features to keep players engaged long after the initial release.

The announcement has garnered excitement from fans of the franchise, many of whom have been eagerly anticipating the arrival of King Arthur: Knight’s Tale on current-gen consoles. With its immersive gameplay and rich storytelling, the game is poised to deliver an epic experience to players on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

To give fans a taste of what’s to come, NeoCore Games has released an announcement trailer, providing a glimpse of the stunning visuals and intense gameplay that players can expect from the console version of King Arthur: Knight’s Tale. The trailer has already generated buzz on social media, with many expressing their eagerness to dive into the world of King Arthur once again.

As the release date approaches, anticipation for King Arthur: Knight’s Tale on current-gen consoles continues to build. With its arrival scheduled for early 2024, fans can look forward to embarking on a new adventure in the world of King Arthur in just a few short months.

