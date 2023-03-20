Home Technology Kingdom Eighties announced for consoles
The 80s managed to become a powerful brand in their own right, an almost mythical decade enough to grab attention. We’ve seen more and more movies, TV shows, and games set in this era in recent years, and we can expect another one later this year.

Kingdom Eighties was announced for PC last year, but has now been confirmed for consoles as well. We have a new trailer showing off the adventure, and it seems to include things that were actually important in the ’80s, like riding BMX bikes, hanging out at arcades, and going to summer camp. Here’s the official description on the game’s Steam page:

“This should be a summer camp like any other: fresh air, a change of scenery, friendly new faces, everything you’ve been looking forward to after a long year. Then again, anything beats staying at home It’s better to listen to your parents arguing day in and day out.

Yes, this is what you think. Because after a few days, you start hearing strange sounds after dusk, seeing strange shapes…glowing scarlet eyes?

Check out the video below, the nostalgia is high!

