“Kingdom Heart” also has Shilipo Sword God. Players spent 252 hours practicing to level 100 on the Island of Destiny | 4Gamers

Sora, who is obsessed with sparring without leaving the island, can also become a full-level master. Foreign YouTuber Reptilian Pineapple completed the challenge of “Kingdom Hearts” today (28th). It took a total of 252 hours, 8 minutes and 9 seconds. Sola can be called “Kingdom Hearts” Shilipo Sword God .

“Shilipo Sword God” is an online story and community meme derived from “Legend of Sword and Fairy”, and it is widely used for players who have only reached a very high level before leaving the Novice Village, and to praise the perseverance of long-term obsession with boring gameplay. For example, someone in “The Elder Scrolls 5” reached 241 and left the village, or spent 8 years in “Old School RuneScape” to farm 200 million experience points.

Reptilian Pineapple used 4 months to practice “Kingdom Heart” (1st generation) Sora until he hadn’t even touched the key blade, and the preparation “Key God” (key, Japanese key) will be capped when he leaves the island. Since there will be no mobs on the “Island of Destiny” in the protagonist Sola’s hometown at the beginning, if you want to quickly and repeatedly gain experience points, you can only find NPCs for simulated battles.

Looking at Reptilian Pineapple’s YouTube live record, he gained extra experience points by using his sliding sprint skill to trigger the parrying knife in the duel with Tida. Originally, you could only gain 2 points of experience at a time, but as you level up and learn skills, you can increase to 6 points of experience at most; and then continue to repeat the operation until the cumulative experience value of more than 990,000 reaches 100 and so on.

After Reptilian Pineapple reached level 100, he also mentioned that he would quickly finish “Kingdom Hearts” in the follow-up live broadcast, and set out to try the next challenge of honing patience and perseverance in “Kingdom Hearts 2”. If you are interested in accompanying him on the road of endurance, you can follow his YouTube and TikTok.