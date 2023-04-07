Kingston FURY adds white heatsinks to its line of DDR5 memory modules, expanding and improving options for those looking for a more dynamic system. Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 offers superior speed and low latency solutions. And for a next-level experience, now with a heat-diffusing low-profile design in white, for combine outstanding cooling functionality with bold style. You can choose a simple and easy upgrade with Plug’n’Play to 4800MT/s1 or select an Intel XMP 3.0 or AMD EXPO certified kit.

Speed ​​up to 6000MT/s

Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB offers users further customization with the Kingston FURY CTRL RGB tool. Allows the selection or customization of one of the 18 integrated RGB2 lighting effects. All kept smooth and in unison thanks to Kingston’s patented infrared sync technology. The Beast DDR5 line reaches speeds up to 6000MT/s, is available in single modules of 8GB, 16GB and 32GB, in kits of 2 up to 64GB, with kits of 4 coming soon.

White heat sinks

For system builders and DIY PC enthusiasts looking to maximize the performance of their next-generation DDR5 platforms or complement the look of current-generation PCs, Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 supercharges the system. And it does so with aggressively low latencies and extreme speeds up to 7200MT/s. Whether it’s creating content, multi-tasking or pushing the limits in the game, users can take advantage of the potential extreme overclocking of DDR5. Once again, with FURY CTRL users can choose from 18 customizable lighting effects to highlight Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB aluminum heat spreaders, now available in white and silver. The Kingston FURY DDR5 line of memory is 100% speed tested and backed by a limited lifetime warranty and Kingston reliability.

More flexibility