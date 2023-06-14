Home » Kingston FURY DIMM 32 GB DDR5-6000
Technology

Kingston FURY DIMM 32 GB DDR5-6000

Kingston FURY DIMM 32 GB DDR5-6000

Welcome to a new round #TryRatingKeep at techrush. This time there are ten Kingston Fury RAM kits to test.

What awaits you?

Kingston RAM kits consist of two 16 GB DDR5-6000 memory modules (PC5-48000) from the Fury Renegade (RGB) series. The 288-pin module supports a latency of 32-38-38 at 6000 MHz and requires 1.35 volts. Intel’s XMP version 3.0 is supported. You can find more information at ALTERNATE!

Summary:

  • 5x Kingston KF560C32RWAK2-32
  • 5x Kingston KF560C32RWK2-32
  • Closing date: 06/21/2023 (11 a.m.)

How can you participate?

  • The links below will take you to the registration form. Simply fill out, send and keep your fingers crossed!
  • Test the product within 14 days.
  • Then submit a detailed product review for each item (at least 1,000 characters) at www.alternate.de and keep the product.
