Kingston SSD DC600M, optimized for mixed use

Kingston Digital Europe has introduced the new DC600M SSD Enterprise model, optimized for handling mixed use and protected against power outages. DC600M boasts a Quality of Service (QoS) that guarantees the maximum constancy and uniformity of latencies and IOPS and respects the agreements on the Service-level. DC600M is a SATA 3.0 SSD, with 3D TLC NAND, suitable for use in high rack installations volume of traffic.

Protect data

The unit includes built-in hardware-based protection against power losses via capacitors. This helps protect your data from an unexpected power outage, thus reducing the risk of loss of data and ensuring the reinitialization of the unit at the next power up of the system. With low latencies across a wide range of read and write workloads, the DC600M is designed for system integrators, hyperscale data centers and cloud service providers.

The management of mixed jobs