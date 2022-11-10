suitable for cold winter Kirby Cafe WINTER 2022 It will be held for a limited time at Kirby Cafes in Tokyo, Hakata and Nagoya from Thursday, November 17, 2022 to Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Characters ready for winter will appear in a limited menu. Let’s spend this winter with Kirby, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary!

At “Kirby Cafe WINTER 2022” you can enjoy the warm “Winter Kirby Burger & Snow Powder Cheese Pasta” with scarves and the “Wad Waddle Dee Friendly Croquettes” where Waddle Dee and his friends doze off in white stewed futons Plate”, with many lovely and delicious menus for winter, such as “Kirby’s Dream Ricotta Pancakes,” Kirby’s fluffy pancake quilt. In addition, Waddle Dee Cafe’s special “Henkei! Kurumahobari Cake” that appeared in the game “Kirby Discovery” will also appear in the winter version! This winter, enjoy Pupupu Land winter food and desserts from Kirby at Kirby Cafe.

The long-awaited winter finally came to Kirby Cafe. Whispy Woods is stylishly smug in a solid white snow cap. Kirby’s Café, located in the silver-shimmering world of persimmons, looks like a different store. Everyone in Pupupuland loves this season! My favorite is walking around on the soft snow as much as I want, leaving lots of footprints. Kirby and Waddle Dee also forgot to prepare the cafe and enjoyed winter. Kirby covered in snow is like a big snowball. Oh, and if you look closely, you can see tree nuts all over the snow blanket. It’s fun to collect fruits of all colors and shapes, and before you know it, it’s time to play in the snow! When the nuts in the apron can no longer be held, go back to the store where Kawasaki is waiting. Let’s walk lightly to the cafe while sprinkling nuts! Kirby inspired by the snow scene will bring you a “Winter Kirby Cafe” to warm your mind and body. Please look forward to it!

“Kirby Cafe WINTER 2022” limited menu!

Winter Kirby Burger & Powdered Snow Cheese Pasta (Congratulations 30th Anniversary Edition)

Price: 3,058 yen (tax included) with commemorative plaque / 2,068 yen (tax included) without commemorative plaque

The usual Kirby put on a scarf and got ready for winter! A lovely burger with pasta covered in cheesy snow. Come to Pupupu Paradise for winter!

Winter Waddle Dee Burger & Powdered Snow Cheese Pasta

Price: 3,058 yen (tax included) with commemorative plaque / 2,068 yen (tax included) without commemorative plaque

Waddle Dee Burger also appears in winter clothes! Burgers with Kirby-matched warm silencers served with pasta with cheesy snow. Come to Pupupu Paradise for winter!

Dreamy White Stew from Wadowadwaddle Dee

Price: 1,958 yen (tax included)

What kind of dreams would the sleepy-looking Waddle Dees have on a winter day, looking like they were leaning against each other? Creamy croquettes and other white stews that warm your body and soul.

Cook Kawasaki’s exciting winter appetizers ~with roast beef~

Price: 2,728 yen (tax included)

The roast beef features a sweet and sour lingonberry sauce. Guacamole and Mashed Potato Salad Cake with Plenty of Salmon! Chef Kawasaki has prepared a special dinner that will make you smile.

Change! Car Cheek Cake ~Whitey Horns~

Price: 1,958 yen (tax included)

Specialties from Kirby Discovery of the Stars appearing at Waddle Dee Cafe can be enjoyed at Kirby Cafe. Car Cheek Kirby runs on a stage made of fruit and candy. Travel around the world with Kirby!

Kirby’s Dream Ricotta Pancakes

Price: 1,628 yen (tax included)

On a cold winter day, the gluttonous Kirby dreamed of fluffy pancakes he fell asleep under the futon…? Let’s enjoy the taste change of apple hidden in cream with Kirby who is full of heart and stomach.

Whispy Woods Forest Bounty Pie

Price: 2,178 yen (tax included) ※A souvenir small plate is included

Kirby and Waddle Dee picking nuts in their winter apron at Whispy Woods. Decorate it on a tart or on a plate and a wonderful tart is done! Enjoy a special tart with chocolate Mont Blanc and sweet and sour berries with Kirby and friends.

Evelyn’s Glitter☆Frozen

Price: 968 yen (tax included)

Kirby’s new friends in the New World also come to Kirby’s Cafe in the winter. Impressive colors like Ephrine’s big ears. A fruity and refreshing sweet drink that is smooth as snow.