by admin
suitable for cold winterKirby Cafe WINTER 2022It will be held for a limited time at Kirby Cafes in Tokyo, Hakata and Nagoya from Thursday, November 17, 2022 to Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Characters ready for winter will appear in a limited menu. Let’s spend this winter with Kirby, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary!

Winter Exclusive Foods and Desserts Now Available

Kirby Cafe Winter 2022
period November 17, 2022 (Thursday) to February 28, 2023 (Tuesday)
Holding store Kirby Cafe TOKYO, Kirby Cafe HAKATA, Kirby Cafe NAGOYA * NAGOYA will be available until Sunday, February 5, 2023.

At “Kirby Cafe WINTER 2022” you can enjoy the warm “Winter Kirby Burger & Snow Powder Cheese Pasta” with scarves and the “Wad Waddle Dee Friendly Croquettes” where Waddle Dee and his friends doze off in white stewed futons Plate”, with many lovely and delicious menus for winter, such as “Kirby’s Dream Ricotta Pancakes,” Kirby’s fluffy pancake quilt. In addition, Waddle Dee Cafe’s special “Henkei! Kurumahobari Cake” that appeared in the game “Kirby Discovery” will also appear in the winter version! This winter, enjoy Pupupu Land winter food and desserts from Kirby at Kirby Cafe.

“Kirby Cafe WINTER 2022” Story

The long-awaited winter finally came to Kirby Cafe. Whispy Woods is stylishly smug in a solid white snow cap. Kirby’s Café, located in the silver-shimmering world of persimmons, looks like a different store. Everyone in Pupupuland loves this season! My favorite is walking around on the soft snow as much as I want, leaving lots of footprints. Kirby and Waddle Dee also forgot to prepare the cafe and enjoyed winter. Kirby covered in snow is like a big snowball. Oh, and if you look closely, you can see tree nuts all over the snow blanket. It’s fun to collect fruits of all colors and shapes, and before you know it, it’s time to play in the snow! When the nuts in the apron can no longer be held, go back to the store where Kawasaki is waiting. Let’s walk lightly to the cafe while sprinkling nuts! Kirby inspired by the snow scene will bring you a “Winter Kirby Cafe” to warm your mind and body. Please look forward to it!

“Kirby Cafe WINTER 2022” limited menu!

Winter Kirby Burger & Powdered Snow Cheese Pasta (Congratulations 30th Anniversary Edition)

  • Price: 3,058 yen (tax included) with commemorative plaque / 2,068 yen (tax included) without commemorative plaque
The usual Kirby put on a scarf and got ready for winter! A lovely burger with pasta covered in cheesy snow. Come to Pupupu Paradise for winter!

Winter Waddle Dee Burger & Powdered Snow Cheese Pasta

  • Price: 3,058 yen (tax included) with commemorative plaque / 2,068 yen (tax included) without commemorative plaque

Waddle Dee Burger also appears in winter clothes! Burgers with Kirby-matched warm silencers served with pasta with cheesy snow. Come to Pupupu Paradise for winter!

Dreamy White Stew from Wadowadwaddle Dee

  • Price: 1,958 yen (tax included)

What kind of dreams would the sleepy-looking Waddle Dees have on a winter day, looking like they were leaning against each other? Creamy croquettes and other white stews that warm your body and soul.

Cook Kawasaki’s exciting winter appetizers ~with roast beef~

  • Price: 2,728 yen (tax included)

The roast beef features a sweet and sour lingonberry sauce. Guacamole and Mashed Potato Salad Cake with Plenty of Salmon! Chef Kawasaki has prepared a special dinner that will make you smile.

Change! Car Cheek Cake ~Whitey Horns~

  • Price: 1,958 yen (tax included)

Specialties from Kirby Discovery of the Stars appearing at Waddle Dee Cafe can be enjoyed at Kirby Cafe. Car Cheek Kirby runs on a stage made of fruit and candy. Travel around the world with Kirby!

Kirby’s Dream Ricotta Pancakes

  • Price: 1,628 yen (tax included)

On a cold winter day, the gluttonous Kirby dreamed of fluffy pancakes he fell asleep under the futon…? Let’s enjoy the taste change of apple hidden in cream with Kirby who is full of heart and stomach.

Whispy Woods Forest Bounty Pie

  • Price: 2,178 yen (tax included) ※A souvenir small plate is included

Kirby and Waddle Dee picking nuts in their winter apron at Whispy Woods. Decorate it on a tart or on a plate and a wonderful tart is done! Enjoy a special tart with chocolate Mont Blanc and sweet and sour berries with Kirby and friends.

Evelyn’s Glitter☆Frozen

  • Price: 968 yen (tax included)

Kirby’s new friends in the New World also come to Kirby’s Cafe in the winter. Impressive colors like Ephrine’s big ears. A fruity and refreshing sweet drink that is smooth as snow.

store information

Kirby Cafe TOKYO, Kirby Cafe HAKATA, Kirby Cafe NAGOYA can be booked through the Kirby Cafe official website. It is recommended to book in advance when visiting!

Kirby Cafe TOKYO (permanent store)

shop name Kirby Cafe Tokyo
address Tokyo Skytree Town Solamachi East Yard 4F 9, 1-1-2 Oshiage, Sumida-ku, Tokyo
business hours Opening hours: 10:00-22:00 (last order at 21:00) *Closed according to the facility

Kabi Cafe Hakata (permanent store)

shop name Kabi Cafe Hakata
address 1-2-1 Sumiyoshi, Hakata District, Fukuoka City, Canal Castle Hakata North Building B1F
business hours 11:00-22:00 (Last order at 21:00)

Kirby Cafe NAGOYA (Limited time store *Open until 5 February 2023)

shop name Kirby Cafe Nagoya
address 2F, Nagoya PARCO, 3-29-1 Sakae, Naka-ku, Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture
business hours 11:00-20:00 (Last order at 19:00)

Kirby Cafe The Store (permanent store)

shop name Kirby Cafe THE STORE
address 1-1-2 Oshiage, Sumida-ku, Kyoto City Tokyo Skytree City Solamachi East Yard 4F No. 11
business hours 10:00-21:00 *Varies by facility
Kirby Cafe WINTER 2022 kicks off on Thursday, November 17th!

“Kirby Cafe WINTER 2022” will be held in 2022November 17 (Thursday) to February 28, 2023 (Tuesday)held.Please note that only Kirby Cafe NAGOYA willRunning until February 5, 2023. A limited menu and limited items will be available, so why not enjoy winter at Kirby Cafe this winter? For more details about Kirby Cafe WINTER 2022, please check Kirby Cafe official website.

©Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc.
©BENELIC CO.,LTD.

