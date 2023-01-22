Japan’s representative Kyoto confectionery shop founded in 1803″craneYayoshi Nobu” collaborated with “Kirby the Star”!’Kirby’s Dream Fountain Star Small Box‘ is an eye drop and amber candy combination that will go on sale on Saturday 28 January 2023. The official online store starts accepting orders from Friday, January 20th! Not only as a reward for yourself, but also recommended as a gift.

Kirby’s Dreamwell Star Locket New Release PR Times Since its birth in 1992, “Kirby the Star”, which has been loved all over the world, ushered in the 30th anniversary in 2022 last year. Tsuruya Yoshinobu is releasing a new candy that sparkles in the night sky, Kirby’s Dreamwell Star Locket. PR Times Four years have passed since the first collaboration “Kirby’s Perfectly Handmade Monaka” in the summer of 2019. This product is made by Tsuruya Yoshinobu, a long-established confectionery shop in Kyoto that was founded in 1803. Inspired by the world of Kirby, this product combines dried fruits such as happy eyes and amber candy, which is very cute.

Excited for Mengchuan dried fruit! PR Times Wa San Pen Raku Wan Kirby: Clear the stage! The perfect pink Kirby dances the familiar Kirby “Clear Dance” and transforms into a smooth, cute, and delicious lobster! The cute expression reproduced with the exquisite craftsmanship of the craftsman is attracting attention.

Fountain of Dreams: Fountain of Dreams, familiar in the game, brings dreams to the world. It is characterized by an elegant sweetness that melts in the mouth. The fountain of fantasy “Staff of the Star” and overflowing spring water are also reproduced in detail.

Water: Using a traditional wooden model handed down from the “Tsuruya Yoshinobu” era, the ripples spreading from the water flow are depicted. It is said that the dreams gushing out of the spring will eventually turn into water droplets, turn into mist, and spread all over the world… See also South Korean "Squid" was brought to the global table by Netflix, who is the number one player? _Detailed Interpretation_Latest News_Hot Events-36kr Ochimaru Hoshi: A crunchy texture falling pill with two plump and lovely stars in a row. Compared with Wasanbon, you can enjoy a softer and softer taste. It’s like a star shining in a pop star’s night sky. succinate Stars: A faint star has recently turned into edible gems and a talking point called “Little White Rabbit”. Crisp, smooth, and unique taste, it is cut out one by one with a special mold and dried slowly. Let’s enjoy arranging them cutely with Kirby!

Promise of Tsuruya Yoshinobu, founded in 1803 PR Times “Odigashi” is a Japanese sweet served with matcha tea in a tea ceremony. It refers to hail, rice crackers, suhama, konpeito, and ariheito in addition to shakumaru and sucrose. I think everyone ate it once. Rakuyan using Wasanbon candy is generally called “Wasanbon”. PR Times Founded in 1803, Tsuruya Yoshinobu has continued to incorporate modern sensibility while preserving traditional techniques under the motto “Create yokimono”. This is a commit I dig into at work. PR Times And this product is through repeated design and trial production, to create three new original candy molds of “Karby”, “Dream Spring” and “Star”! The combination of old and new designs expresses the traditional craftsmanship guarded by “Tsuruya Yoshinobu”, as well as the dreams and thoughts of the “Past” and “Future” eras of “Kirby’s Dream”.

We are also very particular about packaging!recommended as a gift PR Times It is a set with a little Japanese style that Kirby and Warp Star fly in the night sky. Gold jersey cord complements the gleaming rubber cord. It’s the one small item holder you’ll want to keep close at hand, even after you’ve finished eating. Let’s enjoy a good tea time with gently melting sweetness and cute design. See also Bringing players a higher access speed experience, Western Digital WD_BLACK SN850X measured

Together with “Kirby’s Handmade Perfection”! PR Times Kirby × Tsuruya Yoshinobu’s first collaboration “Kirby’s Manmaru Handmade Monaka”, which has been very popular since its release in summer 2019, is also on sale. Served together will make your tea time extra gorgeous! Have a cup of warm tea and enjoy the harmonious world with Kirby.