Listen to the audio version of the article

The return of Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe this time on Nintendo Switch could not go unnoticed. The remastered version of one of the most beloved platformer chapters of all time demonstrates once again the commercial talent of Nintendo to make the ancient modern. We are talking about a cooperative platformer, ten mini-games and a graphic restyling. Plus two new copy abilities. In short, it is the Kirby in 2D (2.5D, to be precise) of 2011 but for a new generation. It can be played at any time involving three other players. If you’re looking for a family game, Kirby beats Super Mario by far. There is no game.

What we liked

Once the story mode is over, those who have already loved Kirby’s Adventure for Wii will find a special unpublished episode, Magolor – Epilogue, which sees Magolor himself as the protagonist. A special independent mini-adventure that will engage all fans in 20 challenging interdimensional levels without the help of copy skills. But they are really small additions as well as the two new features: Sand, which will allow you to fight by creating choreographic shapes of sand, and Mech, a “futuristic” armor that will allow you to advance using laser beams. The point is that played in co-op, with dad or mom, or with three friends is really fun and easy. The secret is all here. It’s easy and fun.

“/> Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

Photogallery6 photos View

What we didn’t like

We wish there was a new Kirby, like a new Super Mario and a new Zelda. Not a new game but a new story at Nintendo. Something that has made today’s over forties proud to be able to tell the youngest what video games were in their day. The idea of ​​knowing that future generations will still play SupeMario or Kirby is fascinating but disturbing at the same time. With Mickey as Super Mario they will be immortal. However, we would like to find out on the Nintendo platform also find new gameplay and new characters.