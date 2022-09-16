We’ve heard rumors, then turned into leaks by Blizzard itself, about a third new hero joining the Overwatch 2 roster when the game debuts on October 4, and now the California developer has lifted the curtain on that one.

The character, known as Kiryu, is of Japanese descent and is said to have trained with Genji and Hanzo in her lore. As for what she can do, Kiriko’s main fire is called Healing Little Fukuda, and sees the character throw Ovda at allies to replenish their health. But she also has a secondary firepower that allows Kiriko to throw destructive kunai at enemies in order to be able to repel attackers.

Her abilities are diverse in their own right. Swift Step allows her to teleport to allies, even through walls. Protector Bell lets her give allies short immortality and even clears all debuffs. Her ultimate ability, Kitsune Rush, creates a buff path for allies that increases movement speed, attack speed, reload speed, and even reduces cooldowns. If that wasn’t enough, Kiriko is even able to climb walls like Shimada thanks to her training.

When Overwatch 2 launches in October, you’ll be able to play Kiriko, a character that Overwatch 1 owners will have immediate access to, and new players can acquire her by reaching level 55 in the free battle pass.

As for the Battle Pass and other new content in Overwatch 2 Season 1, you can find the roadmap below.