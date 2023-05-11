KIT advises EU Parliament on climate and science issues

How can digital innovations be steered in socially meaningful ways? Which technologies help to quickly decarbonize the economy? And how can critical infrastructures be made more resilient in the future? Key future issues have long required solutions at European level.

In the search for adequate answers, the European Parliament continues to rely on the scientific expertise of the experts for technology assessment at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT).

The addressee and client of the advice is the “Panel for the Future of Science and Technology” (STOA) of the European Parliament, which consists of 27 MEPs. Since 2005, STOA has regularly received short briefings and detailed analysis of new and emerging technologies from the members of the European Technology Assessment Group (ETAG). This group of scientific institutions from Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Norway and Portugal is headed by the KIT Institute for Technology Assessment and Systems Analysis (ITAS). As the coordinator of the ETAG, ITAS has now successfully applied for a new framework agreement with a term of five years.

Support political decision-making processes

“The decision of the European Parliament underlines the high importance of technology assessment, which has been continuously expanded at KIT for many years,” says the President of KIT, Professor Holger Hanselka. “We are pleased that we can continue to contribute our expertise in this area to political decision-making processes not only at the national level for the German Bundestag, but also at the European level as the head of an international network.”

Studies on deepfakes and hydrogen

In recent years, the ETAG has carried out a large number of analyzes on the social, ecological and economic aspects of new technological and scientific developments. Studies on options for action and regulation in dealing with AI-manipulated media content, so-called “deepfakes” (“Tackling deepfakes in European policy”) or on the implementation of the European hydrogen strategy (“The potential of hydrogen for decarbonizing EU industry”) have recently received particular attention. (jm)

