How can I travel climate-friendly? How do I save energy when consuming media? How do I make my workplace more environmentally friendly? Living and working more sustainably is a challenge. Researchers and students at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) now want to work with citizens to develop innovative solutions to these and other questions. The “wir-forschen.digital” initiative invites all interested parties to submit their personal challenges at https://wir-forschen.digital/nachhaltigkeit/.

In order to live and work more sustainably, there are a number of hurdles to overcome. However, these are diverse and very individual in both private and professional life. Researchers and students of KIT are taking up these challenges in order to develop proposed solutions in exchange with citizens in a seminar in the 2023 summer semester.

“We are open to a wide range of questions and would like to involve as many people as possible,” says Professor Alexander Mädche from the Institute for Information Systems and Marketing (IISM) at KIT. Professor Christof Weinhardt, also from IISM, explains: “The participatively developed digital platform is easily accessible and makes the entire research process transparent.” Professor Petra Nieken from the Institute for Corporate Management of KIT also emphasizes: “We are happy when many citizens contribute and we can thus create a real connection between science and society.” The researchers and students will then present the results at a public presentation in July and at the KIT Science Week in October. All those involved and interested are invited.

Greentech Boom: Digital hands-on campaign

The digital hands-on campaign “Sustainable living and working? Challenge accepted!” has been running since the beginning of March. It is part of the digital citizen science initiative “wir-forschen.digital”, in which citizens actively participate in research – via digital platforms and thus independently of time and place – on an equal footing with scientists. In cooperation with the Institute for Corporate Management, the Institute for Technology Assessment and Systems Analysis and the Karlsruhe Transformation Center for Sustainability and Cultural Change located there, the hands-on campaign addresses the four subject areas of “climate-friendly travel, energy-saving media consumption”, “climate-friendly office” and “communication & participation in the energy transition”.

Interested parties can now take part in the campaign at https://wir-forschen.digital/nachhaltigkeit/.

Experienceable science through Digital Citizen Science

Digital Citizen Science should enable citizens to easily get involved in research processes. The offer to formulate your own research topics, to share empirical knowledge with researchers and to provide data should make science tangible. KIT scientists develop methods and infrastructures for research with the participation of citizens.

To do this, they use a digital Citizen Science platform. It offers all interested parties the opportunity to actively participate in research activities and to communicate and collaborate with each other and with researchers.

Zur KIT Science Week 2023

At the KIT Science Week 2023 from October 10 to 15, everything will revolve around the topic of sustainability and climate protection, under the motto: Think globally, act locally – together into a sustainable future. Researchers from all over the world exchange information about the latest developments. In addition, there will be workshops and a look behind the scenes of research and science for all interested parties.

The KIT Science Week is part of KIT’s successful application for excellence and combines a high-level scientific conference by and with international scientists with a variety of events for the public (swi).