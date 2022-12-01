【Source / KKBOX】

KKBOX, the most influential sound community brand in Asia, launched the KKBOX REWIND 2022 annual review today (1). Super power monsters and situational playlists show personal characteristics, so that more listeners who love music and podcasts can participate in the fun, and explore their own characteristics and unique charm.

The trend of music focus is established, and the annual review explores personal changes

Driven by the popularization of streaming music and social media, the channels for people to access music and audio content have become more instant and diverse, and the trend of segmenting audiences has become more and more obvious. KKBOX not only actively manages content and develops functions, but also continues to improve the recommendation mechanism, the song list and edited playlist in response to changes in listening trends, so that listeners can learn more new sounds and listen to music from all over the world at any time.

According to KKBOX’s observations from the listening data of tens of millions of users, the average number of listeners per person per week and the number of unique songs have doubled in the past ten years, and the listening time has also continued to rise. ;Users’ tastes in listening to music are no longer concentrated only on first-line singers, and the total listening volume of Top 100 singers has accounted for a non-overwhelming majority, reflecting that users’ listening behaviors and preferences are gradually becoming more diverse and focused on music.

Ye Zhanyun, Vice President of KKBOX Business Development Center, said: “We found from the listening data that people’s music preferences are becoming more and more diverse. Not only are the time points for listening to music more extensive than expected, but the types of music they listen to in different periods are also very diverse. We Strive to make all kinds of voices heard, and hope to connect with users through music and sound content, and be able to accompany everyone in any situation. This year’s annual review will be the meaning behind the listening behavior of “Super Energy Liberation”, and I hope to accompany you to explore and connect A different self than sharing.”

Reviewing the personal listening process, the superpower psychological test reveals the unique self

This year’s KKBOX annual review focuses on “Super Energy Liberation”. It not only summarizes the listening trajectory in 2022, but also accompany users to further explore more personalized listening changes in the post-pandemic era. , and even Top 1 song changes and other hidden data in recent years, feel how the “super energy core” changes through each listening choice, and gradually develops into a personal “super power”, discovering the uniqueness of self-change from the concrete experience different.

In the annual review activity, in addition to analyzing a variety of data and launching the “Listening Review” to help users explore personal listening changes, this year KKBOX also created a new “Super Power Psychological Test” for more music-loving listeners. The personal characteristics hidden behind the choice, the test results are matched with super power monsters and situational playlists, and can also be shared on social platforms to have fun with everyone and show unique charm.

The two KKBOX annual review activities will officially start from now on. The event period will end on January 16, 2023. KKBOX users only need to log in to the mobile app and click on the “Super Energy Liberation” entry on the “Discovery” page of the site. You can explore your personal annual listening review, and it is recommended to update the App to the latest version to enjoy the best experience.

The superpower psychological test (https://kkbox.fm/e2GQXn) launched at the same time as the event is not limited to the user’s identity. All listeners who love music are welcome to participate together. After completing the designated tasks, there will be a chance to enjoy two limited discounts:

KKBOX’s first three months of free listening: Newly registered users, trial users or trial expired users who complete the KKBOX superpower psychological test during the event period will have the opportunity to obtain a special link for KKBOX’s limited-time plan. After completing the payment, you can enjoy standard sound quality The first three months are free to listen to, and the original price will be NT$149 per month from the fourth month onwards. For details, please refer to the event description on the Facebook fan page (https://kkbox.fm/f2HTMJ).

KKBOX x Yahoo Kimo Shopping Center limited offer: KKBOX and Yahoo Kimo Shopping Center cooperated for the first time to launch the limited promotion activity of “KKBOX Super Liberation Listening Review Event x Yahoo Kimo Shopping Center 1212 Golden Tiger Award”. From now until December 12th, anyone who participates in the KKBOX superpower psychological test and completes the designated tasks will have the opportunity to grab a 200 yuan discount coupon. If you complete the KKBOX Facebook community task with more money, you will also have the opportunity to participate in the 1212 shopping gold lucky draw. Details Please refer to the Facebook fan page event description (https://kkbox.fm/f2HTMJ).

The length of songs is shortened, movies and dramas drive on-demand listening, and podcast playback grows. A wonderful review of the three major trend highlights

In addition to reflecting the continued diversification of music preferences, users’ listening behaviors also observe that music fans find it difficult to concentrate for a long time in the era of fragmentation. Whether it is the length of the song or the intro that is too long, it will affect the willingness to continue listening, and it also has a certain impact on the music creation environment. influences.

According to KKBOX data, the length of popular songs around the world is becoming a new trend. Taking Chinese songs as an example, the average song length in 2005 will be shortened from 245 seconds to 166 seconds in 2022. In 2022, the length of new Chinese songs will be more than three minutes. There are quite a few hit songs that are less than 3 minutes long. Not only that, in order to catch the audience’s ears in the vast sea of ​​songs, “the first 30 seconds of the song” is also the key to victory, and shortening the prelude “singing within 3 seconds” has also become a new phenomenon in the new generation of songs.

In addition, 2022 will also continue last year’s popular movie and TV drama songs to drive click-to-listen trends. For example, the fourth season of the American drama “Stranger Things” used Kate Bush’s 1985 single “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”, which was played in both Taiwan and Hong Kong. The growth rate of nearly a thousand times is quite astonishing; the Hollywood movie “Defender: The Lone Ranger” also drives the soundtrack songs on demand, including Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” and OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried”. . It also includes the ending song “It’s Not Easy” of the Taiwanese TV series “The First Blossom” and the theme song “I Want to Know What You’re Thinking” of the movie “I Ate That Boy’s Breakfast for a Whole Year”, both of which entered the top five in the Chinese annual cumulative list; Japan Popular works such as the animations “Demon Slayer: Blade”, “Spell Return”, “Spy House Wine”, “Party Cafe Kongming”, “Chain Saw Man” and other highly popular works have also played an effect to drive the excellent performance of related songs on demand.

Podcasts also performed impressively. In 2022, the total number of KKBOX Podcasts played will exceed 20 million, and the number of unique downloads will increase by 85%. It reflects that the audience’s demand for relaxation and spiritual growth content is still strong in the post-epidemic life. In the first half of 2022, KKBOX and Firstory, a podcast hosting platform, jointly launched the “DAI Dynamic Ad Insertion Function”. Put synergy.

As KKBOX is about to enter its 20th anniversary, more exciting event information will be released in the future, and we will continue to accompany you to experience every beautiful moment, so stay tuned!