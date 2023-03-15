For home audio and video, Klipsch speakers have always been a popular choice, and this year Klipsch will complete the final puzzle for its Reference Premiere series. This year, it will launch four subwoofers at one go, with unit diameters of 10 inches, 12 inches, and 14 inches. , 16 inches, the price ranges from 1,049 to 2,099 euros. Like the current Reference Premiere II speakers, the four subwoofers all use the iconic orange-red Cerametallic unit, Front-firing design, redesigned unit, plus a new Class D amplifier to make the speaker more efficient, Aerofoil front The air hole helps to reduce the noise when exhausting, and also makes the low frequency tighter. The four subwoofers themselves do not support wireless functions, but they still have a dedicated terminal for the WA-2 wireless subwoofer kit from the same factory. You can play wireless with a little money, and the placement is more flexible.

