Home Technology Klipsch Reference Premiere 4 Subwoofers Available This Year｜Audio News | Post76Play
Technology

Klipsch Reference Premiere 4 Subwoofers Available This Year｜Audio News | Post76Play

by admin
Klipsch Reference Premiere 4 Subwoofers Available This Year｜Audio News | Post76Play

For home audio and video, Klipsch speakers have always been a popular choice, and this year Klipsch will complete the final puzzle for its Reference Premiere series. This year, it will launch four subwoofers at one go, with unit diameters of 10 inches, 12 inches, and 14 inches. , 16 inches, the price ranges from 1,049 to 2,099 euros. Like the current Reference Premiere II speakers, the four subwoofers all use the iconic orange-red Cerametallic unit, Front-firing design, redesigned unit, plus a new Class D amplifier to make the speaker more efficient, Aerofoil front The air hole helps to reduce the noise when exhausting, and also makes the low frequency tighter. The four subwoofers themselves do not support wireless functions, but they still have a dedicated terminal for the WA-2 wireless subwoofer kit from the same factory. You can play wireless with a little money, and the placement is more flexible.

news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/klipsch_1.webp” alt=”” class=”wp-image-209514 amp-wp-enforced-sizes” layout=”intrinsic”>news/wp-content/plugins/accelerated-mobile-pages/images/SD-default-image.png” alt=”” class=”wp-image-209514 amp-wp-enforced-sizes” layout=”intrinsic”/>

🙋‍ ★ Want to watch forum members discuss the above article?? “Click me to enter the discussion”

🏠 ★ Post76 online store has opened “store.post76.hk”

See also  After a flat year, Microsoft's Xbox may be making a big move this year | XFastest News

You may also like

Mobile gaming is all the rage in 2022...

iPhone 14 in yellow – the new color...

The Emotn N1 in the test, a smart...

Artificial intelligence helps fundraising

Filmmaker Mode will add Dolby Vision quality display...

Electric coffee warmer buy cheap from 32€ (03/2023)

If a refugee wins the Oscar

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

Mobile phone at the wheel: That’s how high...

Google’s generative AI integrated into Gmail and Docs:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy