Technology

by admin
We know that many of you are mourning that winter is indeed here, and autumn is definitely here. Maybe a new round of Game Pass additions can cheer you up, as Microsoft has now laid out what to expect from the popular subscription service in the first half of October — a pretty impressive lineup, considering Halloween is just around the corner. Lots of suitable games.

  • Chivalry 2 (Cloud, Console and PC) – Today

  • Medieval Dynasty (Xbox Series X|S) – October 6

  • The Walking Dead： The Complete First Season （PC） – 10 月 6 日

  • The Walking Dead: Season Two (PC) – October 6

  • Costume Quest (cloud and console) – October 11

  • Eville (console and PC) – October 11

  • Dyson Sphere Program (PC) – October 13

  • Scorn (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) – October 14

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) – October 18

As usual, there are other bonuses for Game Pass users, which you can read more about on Xbox Wire, including perks and DLC.

Finally, there are a few more games leaving Game Pass. Make sure to play these games before October 15th, as they’ve been removed. Until then, you can also get up to 20% off if you want to keep any of these games.

  • Bloodroots (cloud, console and PC)

  • Echo Generation (cloud, console and PC)

  • Enter the pit (cloud, console and PC)

  • Ring of Pain (cloud, console and PC)

  • Sable (cloud, console and PC)

  • The Good Life (cloud, console and PC)

