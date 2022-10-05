We know that many of you are mourning that winter is indeed here, and autumn is definitely here. Maybe a new round of Game Pass additions can cheer you up, as Microsoft has now laid out what to expect from the popular subscription service in the first half of October — a pretty impressive lineup, considering Halloween is just around the corner. Lots of suitable games.
#13
- Chivalry 2 (Cloud, Console and PC) – Today
- Medieval Dynasty (Xbox Series X|S) – October 6
- The Walking Dead： The Complete First Season （PC） – 10 月 6 日
- The Walking Dead: Season Two (PC) – October 6
- Costume Quest (cloud and console) – October 11
- Eville (console and PC) – October 11
- Dyson Sphere Program (PC) – October 13
- Scorn (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) – October 14
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) – October 18
#13
As usual, there are other bonuses for Game Pass users, which you can read more about on Xbox Wire, including perks and DLC.
Finally, there are a few more games leaving Game Pass. Make sure to play these games before October 15th, as they’ve been removed. Until then, you can also get up to 20% off if you want to keep any of these games.
#13
- Bloodroots (cloud, console and PC)
- Echo Generation (cloud, console and PC)
- Enter the pit (cloud, console and PC)
- Ring of Pain (cloud, console and PC)
- Sable (cloud, console and PC)
- The Good Life (cloud, console and PC)