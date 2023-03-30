Ko0416 Gao Zhifeng, if you are a PUBG player, you must be familiar with him. Although he is from Hong Kong, but because he is fluent in Mandarin, he will be called a native of Keelung, Taipei. As a full-time host.

Speaking of the time spent fighting around, Ko mentioned the TWITCH BROADCASTER ROYALE live main challenge in the United States in 2018. Apart from sitting near the live host Shroud, what impressed him the most was the post-match interview with teammate Xargon Embarrassed look, “He looks really embarrassing!” He said with a smile. Sure enough, this is a real friendship. Friends who are curious about how embarrassing they are can look for VOD to reminisce.

Ko, who has been live for a long time, also has very high requirements for computer equipment. This time, Ko experienced the gaming host with AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU as the core. “

He said that the CPU is like the human brain, and multiple cores will process calculations much faster. AMD Ryzen 9 7950X is a competent teammate in the process of games and live broadcasts, with 16 CPU cores and 32 execution threads And the highest boost clock speed up to 5.7GHz, no matter what kind of FPS type games or action role-playing games can be easily solved!

This time AMD Ryzen 7000 series supports DDR5 & PCIe 5.0, and has developed an exclusive overclocking setting EXPO for memory to increase frequency and increase platform performance.

CPU：AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

MB: Gigabyte X670 AORUS ELITE AX latest motherboard

RAM: ADATA Lancer RGB 32G (16Gx2) DDR5-5600

SSD: Gigabyte Gen3 2500E 1TB M.2 PCIe original high-speed SSD

COOLER: GIGABYTE AORUS WATERFORCE 240 Top Eagle Soul Water Cooling Radiator

CASE: Gigabyte AORUS C300 GLASS original glass case

PSU: GIGABYTE GP-UD850GM gold medal / full module original power supply

Recently, Koei Tecmo launched the historical fantasy action role-playing game “Crouching Dragon: Heaven Falls” with the background of the Three Kingdoms era. Ko, who usually plays FPS games, has already broken through the first round, and his previous reaction on the field has been quenched. , There is no problem at all when applied to action-type games, just like AMD Ryzen 9 7950X has gradually become a mainstream and powerful processor choice, and it has no problems with games, live broadcasts, and creation.

You may not know that apart from FPS games, Ko usually loves soul games. The thought of this type of game that is full of challenging operations makes people excited, and “Crouching Dragon: Fall of the Sky” is a game highly recommended by Ko .

For players who are interested in action role-playing games, “Crouching Dragon: Fall from the Sky” will be a good choice. First, the judgment of resolution is relatively loose. Second, if you really can’t beat it, you can brand your friends to be “despicable” together. Bosses.

The face-squeezing system of “Crouching Dragon: Fall of the Sky” is also a highlight. Many great masters on the Internet have created characters such as the handsome Octopus and the ghost-killing blade Yanzhu. “I myself pinched the hunter’s Bisi Hello!” Ko proudly showed us her pinched character, which looks really similar, and it seems that players can play face pinching for a long time.

Ko is also impressed by his five-element system in this game. Among them, the wood-type blood-returning thaumaturgy and the fire-type fire-refining seven-injury technique can kill two birds with one stone while causing a lot of damage at one time and recovering blood at the same time!

At the end of the interview, Ko mentioned the live journey along the way, thanked the audience for their long-term support and encouragement, and hoped to make more good content for everyone in the future, “I will try my best to open at 2 o’clock every day , but sometimes it really doesn’t work, but I have my heart!” Ko said with a smile, from FPS to other game types, Ko has the courage to challenge various possibilities, and the live-action life is not over yet to be continued.

AMD x “Wolong: Fall of the Sky” player welfare activity, log in to draw PS5, AMD desktop machine

AMD has also recently held a player community welfare event with Wolong. Just log in to the 4Gamers official website and upload a screenshot of the character’s personal information on the member benefits AMD x “Wolong: Fallen Heaven” lottery page to participate in the lottery and have a chance to win PS5, AMD Ryzen 7 7700X desktop.