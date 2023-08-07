KOF XV Champion Xiaohai and New DLC Characters Announced at Evo 2023

KOF XV Takes Center Stage at Evo 2023 with Dominance from Asian Players

The highly anticipated fighting game tournament, Evo 2023, witnessed the intense showdown of the game that stole the spotlight, “THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV” (KOF XV). The main event of Evo, KOF XV, electrified the atmosphere, with players from around the globe displaying their skills and maneuvers in the ultimate battle for supremacy.

In a thrilling turn of events, Xiaohai from China emerged as the champion of KOF XV this year. The runner-up position was secured by ET, a player hailing from Taiwan, while mok from Japan claimed the third place. Asia dominated the top three spots, showcasing their prowess in the world of fighting games.

Adding to the excitement, SNK, the developer of KOF XV, also set up their booth at Evo 2023. Alongside the main event, SNK organized various events, including the SNK Official Extra Tournament. The playoffs of other popular games such as “SAMURAI SHODOWN” and “Hungry Wolf -MARK OF THE WOLVES-” were also streamed live on SNK’s official YouTube channel, giving fans the opportunity to follow the intense battles.

Among the attractions at the SNK booth, fans flocked to experience a pre-play activity of the highly-anticipated fifth DLC character, “NAJD.” Anticipation reached its peak, as players eagerly awaited the character’s official release in the summer of 2023. The overwhelming response from those who had the chance to play as “NAJD” only added to the excitement surrounding its eventual launch.

Finally, after a long wait, the official release date for “NAJD” has been confirmed. Fans can mark their calendars for August 8th, 2023 (Tuesday), as the day when “NAJD” will make its debut in KOF XV. But that’s not all, as SNK surprised fans with another exciting announcement – the sixth DLC character of Season 2, “DUO LON.”

The “KOF XV DLC｜NAJD & DUO LON｜Trailer” showcased the arrival of “DUO LON” and teased gamers with glimpses of the visual map on KOF XV. Fans of the franchise might remember “DUO LON” from his appearance in KOF 2003, where he played a vital role in the Ash chapter. As a member of the lethal assassination group “Snitch,” it will be fascinating to see how “DUO LON” contributes to the captivating story of KOF XV.

While the exact role settings and other details about “DUO LON” are yet to be unveiled, fans can expect the character’s release in the fall of 2023. SNK promises to provide regular updates on the development of “DUO LON,” so players are advised to stay tuned to the official SNK website for all the latest news.

The passion and enthusiasm displayed by players and fans alike at Evo 2023 highlights the enduring popularity of “THE KING OF FIGHTERS” franchise. With the new DLC characters set to join the roster, the excitement surrounding KOF XV continues to grow, setting the stage for an exhilarating future in the world of fighting games.

©SNK CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

