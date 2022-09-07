As announced in the Evo framework in early August, following the release of the DLC Team Awakened Orochi, the popular brawler The King of Fighters XV – was only released in February, but given its sheer volume of content, it appears to have been around longer Time for – will further expand its playable roster, and even the upcoming Team Samurai DLC, including backpacks from the trio of Haohmaru, Nakoruru and Darli Dagger from the Samurai Shodown series. At Gamescom Cologne the other day we played a few games and fell in love with Nakoruru and her hawk Mamahaha again, beware they pack some powerful punches when they choose a slower, focused approach to fighting, which Not the norm for female characters. Afterwards, we spoke with Yasuo Oda to learn more about the fighter.

“This fall, we have Samurai Clan, which will be the last part of the season for KoF XV”, Odayama recalls, “I would say because the original game they came from, Samurai Shodown, was very different, but this time they were more interesting. …..not more fun, but very KoF style so there are a lot of really cool moves and things you can do with them that you couldn’t do with them in previous games.

With that, KoF XV will be collecting no less than 53 characters by the end of the year, so we wonder how SNK’s team keeps the balance, which is crucial when it comes to competitive gaming.

“Obviously, there are a lot of different things, and the characters have a lot of unique attributes,” Oda-san explained in the video interview, “especially in KoF from different games and things like that, so it’s very difficult. What we usually focus on It’s tournament results, it’s just general game stats and so on, we get together as a team and come up with what we think is the best solution. It’s hard to get the perfect balance, obviously every developer knows that, but we Do your best to get as close to this as possible.

Who are the principals of KoF XV? Keep playing for more about Nakoruru, fighting genres and the upcoming Deadly Fury…