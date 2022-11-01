Home Technology Kojima Studio has decided to cooperate with Japanese actress Kuna Shiori for the next game, and will continue the promotion of “How Come”-mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Anecdotes, Trends
A few days ago, the topic was promoted with “Who Am I”, and it was confirmed that it will cooperate with American actor Elle Fanning for the next game. Kojima Studio will follow up with “Where am I” to promote the content. Currently, it is confirmed that it will be with the performance of “Deadpool”. 2″ to cooperate with Japanese actress Kuna Shiori.

However, Kojima Studio has still not disclosed the corresponding details behind this wave of publicity, and even continued to release the promotional content of the words “How Come”, and no specific information has been announced yet.

And this announcement will be with the Japanese woman who played Xue Xu in “Deadpool 2”, played Ma Lilan in the TV series “Detective Conan’s Challenge to Kudo Shinichi”, and played Asuda Yuu in the TV series “King of Housekeeping Women” Xinghu Naxili’s cooperation, coupled with the previously announced cooperation with American actor Elle Fanning, may be compared to the previous cooperation mode with American actor Norman Reedus in “Death Stranding”, so as to make the new game work more plot tension.

Before this, Hideo Kojima has repeatedly stated that he is very interested in film shooting and creation, so more film interpretation techniques may be integrated into the game content in the future.

