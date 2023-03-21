Speed ​​is key, we learned that just last year after both the AnkerMake M5 and the Bambu Lab X1. The still quite young Chinese company Kokoni turns everything upside down with the new SOTA 3D printer, prints upside down and wants to convince with a very high speed.

The exciting 3D printer will soon only be listed on Kickstarter for support. From when it will be listed there, what it should cost and when we can expect a release is of course still pending.

Specifications of the Kokoni Sota

Kokoni Sota printing technique FDM/FFF print volume 200 x 200 x 200 mm Dimension printer / weight 413 x 413 x 576 mm Print Speed ​​/ Acceleration 600 mm/s, 21.000 mm/s² accuracy ±0,1 mm Working speed 50-600 mm/s Extruder Direct Extruder nozzle size 0,4 mm, 1,75 mm Filament Nozzle temperature max. 260° print bed temperature 90° C volume during operation max. 30dB Software Features completely finished

7 color multicolor printing

AI detection

Prints upside down

Full metal body

Auto Level Sensor

Integrated HD camera

Position determination by optical radar and magnetic encoders

closed loop Motoren connection WiFi, USB Type-C, USB cable, app control power consumption 240 W

The world is upside down here

With the Performance on the CES 2023 in Las Vegas the relatively young Chinese manufacturer turned the 3D printing world upside down. The printer is mainly made of metal, only some components will be made of plastic, such as the transparent viewing panel/opening door. In addition, it is designed to be more space-saving and comes in a round housing.

Visually, he’s already doing something right. But the technical refinements make it even more exciting. First and foremost, the 3D printer works a little differently than previously known from PLA or filament printers.

The Kokoni Sota3D printer also works from the bottom up when printing, like most Cartesian printers. But the printing surface is turned around and shows here downward. Basically the same as an SLA/synthetic resin printer, except that it is not printed with a liquid, but with normal filaments from the roll.

Why was this design chosen? The upside down type of pressure is meant to be simple be less noisy and less vibrating with fast prints, this is also due to the fact that the center of gravity of the printer is lower.

The built print bed with a glass surface should up to 90°C be heated. In fact, I somehow question the adhesion on the print bed with slightly larger models. Especially when the printing area is fully utilized. While lying here only 200 x 200 mm im diameter before, i.e. rather smaller in terms of construction volume, but here, too, several 100 g of material can quickly accumulate over time.

Speed ​​is key

In addition to the rather unusual design and the way it is printed, the printer should also be able to convince with an immensely fast printing speed. A Ankermake M5 works with max 250 mm/s and an acceleration of 2500 mm/s², a Give us Lab X1 up to 500 mm/s and an acceleration of 20.000 mm/s². The newly announced Kokoni Sota reaches a speed of 600 mm/s coupled with an acceleration of 21.000 mm/s². So all in all it’s slightly faster than the already super fast Bambu Lab x1.😱

In other words: a Benchy Schiffchen only lasts 10 mins. Basically exactly “long” as on the Bambu Lab x1, the anchor, on the other hand, needs 41 minutes instead of the typical 1.10 hours.

In order for the prints to turn out well, the technical requirements must of course also be in place. The print bed can be heated to 90° C, the print head can also be used 260° C temperature to print any filaments. On the Z axis become two spindles including linear guide used for more precision, for which motors were used closed loop Motoren installed. The engines should higher torque have, which should benefit the high printing speeds.

The leveling and alignment as well as the determination of the position of the print head to the print bed is done by means of optical Radar and magnetic encoders. This is joined by one HD-Camera, also with one AI detection is equipped and should prevent the tape salad in the morning. Anker also integrated this, but it didn’t really help me in my prints.

AI 3D modeling per picture

Next to the USB and WLAN There is also a connection Bluetooth connectivity for one of your own App before. There you can control, start, stop, preheat, align the printer and of course access the camera. There is also a database with printable models. But that is by far not all. Thanks one AI supported analysis you could probably normal Convert images, people and objects into 3D models and have it printed. The whole thing probably works in a similar way to Photogrammetrie: Objects from multiple viewing angles are then combined into 3D models.

7 colored prints

Parallel colored printing with 7 colors is also advertised. This case also matches the style of the printer. The idea is of course great, but how the whole thing is implemented cannot really be seen on the promo videos and the CES material. In general, there is no video material about the printer that can somehow confirm the application of the features.

Is it all just hot air?

As exciting as the printer sounds, the ultra-smooth finished prints from the promo videos seem just as unrealistic. Precisely because it is a very high speed and we are still talking about a melting process based on FDM.

By loading the video, you accept YouTube’s privacy policy.

Learn more load video Always unblock YouTube

Even a very good Bambu Lab x1 is not that smooth. The parts shown almost seem to be made of one piece. Also, as already mentioned, I question the adhesion overhead on the print bed.

You advertise ultra clean and super fast 3D printing with a fairly quiet noise level and at the same time take a whole 7 printable colors into play. If that doesn’t sound almost perfect, then I don’t know what does.

Conclusion / Assessment: Buy Kokoni SOTA?

The whole highly theatrical application with a fancy video should probably be treated with caution. The Kickstarter campaign hasn’t started yet, but you can register for it on the Kokoni website. If you look at their first printer, the KOKONI-EC1 from 2022, this gigantic know-how that is fired with the Sota does not open up. And there are hardly any usable test videos / reviews for their first link work.

There is currently no more information, but some question marks, if not exclamation marks, appear over my head. In the past, it was very rare that such a young 3D printing company, such a heavy advertisement including a high budget, came up with an extremely stylish video and then waited for a campaign to start.

Of course Bambu Lab was also rather unknown before the X1, but was able to convince with real printers and review samples.

Let’s wait, it wouldn’t be the first time that a Kickstarter project didn’t deliver on what it promised.