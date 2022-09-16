Home Technology Konami announces “Water Margin I&II HD Remaster”, with Steam version and Chinese support | 4Gamers
Konami announced today (16th) the news of Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars.

“Fantasy Water Margin” is a PS game launched in 1995. It is based on the classic Chinese novel Water Margin. It is the first work in KONAMI’s original classic RPG series. Hero fate. With the protagonist as the son of the five tiger generals of the empire, the story of 108 stars and allies assembled to fight against the tyranny of the decadent empire.

In 1998, “Fantasy Water Margin II” was launched. The time background of the sequel was set 3 years after the first game. The unique game system of Fantasy Water Margin also continued to evolve. Wars, etc., are also passed down. The story depicts three friends who grew up together, including the protagonist, who were involved in a huge vortex of fate.

This HD version has several improvements as follows:

  • Picture improvement: Enhance the special effects of pixel lattice and environmental art images, including lightning, clouds, flickering flames, smoke, leaves and insects, and redesigned effects and performances.
  • new character pattern: All character portraits are made HD. Junko Kono, who was designed by the character in the original version of Suikoden, released in 1995, has redrawn all the character portraits for the new.
  • Sound improvement: Added many environmental sound effects that did not appear in the original version. All sound effects have been HD. In addition to the shock brought by 3D sound effects, the realistic sound greatly improves the sense of the battlefield.
  • Game system improvements: Many new functions have been added, such as dialogue history recording, automatic battles, double-speed battles, etc.
“Fantasy Water Margin I&II HD Remaster Gate Emblem and Dolan Unification War” is expected to be released on PS4, XBOX ONE, STEAM, and Nintendo Switch in 2023. According to the Steam page, this work will support traditional Chinese.

