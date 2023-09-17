KONAMI Launches “SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2” for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, and PC Platforms in Asia

KONAMI Releases “SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2” with Exciting New Features and Characters

KONAMI, the renowned gaming company, has recently announced the release of “SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2” (SBR2) on various gaming platforms in Asia. The physical and digital versions of the game are now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Additionally, the PC digital version can be found on the popular Steam platform.

SBR2 brings players the most explosive content in the history of the Bomberman franchise. With a captivating new story, classic battle modes beloved by fans, and the introduction of the thrilling “castle” mode, players are in for a chaotic and action-packed experience. One exciting feature is the level editor, allowing players to create their own customized levels and share them with the gaming community. This feature offers endless opportunities for players to explore countless levels created by others, making it an exciting and interactive experience for friends and family.

The game introduces not only familiar characters but also new faces that have joined the SBR2 lineup. Fans of the popular battle royale game Fall Guys will be delighted to find the cute Fall Guys Bomberman joining forces with Bomb Man. This collaboration allows players to play as the Jellybean Bomberman, which can be downloaded from the in-game store.

One of the highlights of SBR2 is the “Synchronized Battle Mode.” This offensive and defensive battle mode allows up to 1 versus 15 players to engage in asymmetric battles online. Defensive players can create levels and strategically deploy various mechanisms to hinder the pace of the opponent’s attacks. Different terrain options, wall configurations, defense mechanisms, and the new characters called “Originite Elves” can all aid the defensive players. On the other hand, attacking players must navigate through various challenges to obtain treasure chests and emerge victoriously.

The classic battle royale brawl mode is also available, allowing up to 64 players to compete for the ultimate victory of being the last one standing. Additionally, players can engage in group versus mode, where they compete for crystals and fight against other players. Moreover, SBR2 brings back the beloved classic battle mode from its predecessors, offering fans a nostalgic experience.

Another exciting feature of SBR2 is the “Level Editor.” Players now have the power to create their own levels and share them with others in the “Castle” mode. This limitless creative tool opens up a world of infinite levels and challenges, offering players endless fun and excitement.

The game’s storyline revolves around the eight Super Bomberman families and their new friends, the Originium Elves. The Black Moon starship is wreaking havoc across the galaxy, destroying towns and cities on various planets. The fate of the entire galaxy rests on the shoulders of the Super Bomberman family and their new allies. Can they save the world and restore peace?

SBR2 supports cross-platform play, ensuring that players on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam, Nintendo Switch, and other gaming platforms can all join in the fun. The recommended price for the game is set at $49.99.

Get ready for explosive battles, strategic gameplay, and endless adventures with “SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2.” Grab your controllers and gather your friends and family for an unforgettable gaming experience!

