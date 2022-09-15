Home Technology Konami publishes “Momotaro Electric Railway Education Edition”, becoming a textbook for elementary school students | 4Gamers
Konami publishes "Momotaro Electric Railway Education Edition", becoming a textbook for elementary school students

Konami publishes "Momotaro Electric Railway Education Edition", becoming a textbook for elementary school students

Perhaps this is truly entertaining. Konami released “Momotaro Electric Railway Education Edition – Japan is very interesting!” ~” (Momotaro Dentetsu Education Edition~Japan っておもしろい!~), which makes it easier for children to learn the geography, history and customs of various parts of Japan. Konami also released a video of a teaching case previously piloted in Fukuoka.

“Momotaro Electric Railway” is a historical monopoly type game, which basically uses the real Japan as the game map. This “Momotaro Electric Railway Education Edition” is based on the previous Nintendo Switch “Momotaro Electric Railway ~ Show Heisei Reiwa” is also a basic model! ~” as a modified version, and the platform has also been transferred from Switch to PC and mobile devices.

This educational version adds functions related to primary education needs, such as setting the game time with a class time, or you can limit the play area to a certain area (the game can originally travel throughout Japan), and at the same time according to the arrival area, display learning required details.

