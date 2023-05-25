Home » Konami released the remake of “Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater”, a brand new high-quality graphics landing on the new generation of consoles | 4Gamers
On the PlayStation Showcase today (25th), Konami released the remake of “Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater” (Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater) and the ported version of “Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater”. Collected news.

Konami officials said that the team is currently working hard to make the game “faithfully reproduce the original story and game design”, while “evolving the gameplay through stunning visual effects and a seamless user experience”. This work is expected to be launched on PS5, box Series X|S and PC.

Konami also announced that it will launch the transplant collection “Metal Gear Solid Master Collection” in August this year, which will include the 1st to 3rd generations of the “Metal Gear Solid” series.

