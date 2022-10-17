KONAMI announced earlier that it will hold an event related to “Silent Hill” at 2 pm on October 19th, US West Coast time (5:00 am on October 20, Taiwan time).

The artist Masuda Ito, who has participated in the original paintings of the “Silent Hill” series of game works in the past, also retweeted this tweet, which seems to highlight that the launch event may announce the long-rumored “Silent Hill” new work. In addition, Christophe Gans, the film director who directed the adaptation of 2006’s “Silent Hill” (Silent Hill), revealed in a recent interview that KONAMI plans to create the “Silent Hill” series of games again, and has already started shooting. “Silent Hill” new movie.

As for the current rumors, KONAMI has already started to develop a remake of “Silent Hill 2”, and it is in charge of the development team Bloober Team, which is located in Poland and has created “Layers of Fear”, “Observer”, “Blair Witch” and other horror-themed games. make. The Korean Game Classification Committee recently completed the review of a new game called “Silent Hill: The Short Message” (tentatively translated, the staff name is Silent Hill: The Short Message), and the submitting unit is KONAMI’s agency publisher in South Korea UNIANA.

Prior to this, relevant news has revealed that KONAMI has at least started to create two “Silent Hill” related game content, including the sequel to the series and the remake content, but neither has been confirmed by KONAMI.