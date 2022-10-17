Home Technology KONAMI will announce “Silent Hill” related news on 10/20 at 5:00 a.m. Taiwan time-mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Fun Facts, Trends
Technology

KONAMI will announce “Silent Hill” related news on 10/20 at 5:00 a.m. Taiwan time-mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Fun Facts, Trends

by admin
KONAMI will announce “Silent Hill” related news on 10/20 at 5:00 a.m. Taiwan time-mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Fun Facts, Trends

KONAMI announced earlier that it will hold an event related to “Silent Hill” at 2 pm on October 19th, US West Coast time (5:00 am on October 20, Taiwan time).

The artist Masuda Ito, who has participated in the original paintings of the “Silent Hill” series of game works in the past, also retweeted this tweet, which seems to highlight that the launch event may announce the long-rumored “Silent Hill” new work. In addition, Christophe Gans, the film director who directed the adaptation of 2006’s “Silent Hill” (Silent Hill), revealed in a recent interview that KONAMI plans to create the “Silent Hill” series of games again, and has already started shooting. “Silent Hill” new movie.

As for the current rumors, KONAMI has already started to develop a remake of “Silent Hill 2”, and it is in charge of the development team Bloober Team, which is located in Poland and has created “Layers of Fear”, “Observer”, “Blair Witch” and other horror-themed games. make. The Korean Game Classification Committee recently completed the review of a new game called “Silent Hill: The Short Message” (tentatively translated, the staff name is Silent Hill: The Short Message), and the submitting unit is KONAMI’s agency publisher in South Korea UNIANA.

Prior to this, relevant news has revealed that KONAMI has at least started to create two “Silent Hill” related game content, including the sequel to the series and the remake content, but neither has been confirmed by KONAMI.

You may also like

Meta’s internal documents reveal all the difficulties of...

SVI Cloud 8P TV Box Trial: Full-featured and...

The Metaverse is encountering unexpected difficulties, the Meta...

Lando Norris’s Quadrant Has Entered Competitive Rocket League...

From rules to technologies, the evolution of the...

“I, an aerospace engineer, can improve worker safety”

Aiming at the smart home market again, Apple’s...

Chromecast HD, the proof: a smart TV to...

It is rumored that the new iPhone SE...

Two researchers beat DeepMind’s artificial intelligence in math

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy