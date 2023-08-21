Konica Minolta: Successful certification for the integrated management system ISO 14001 and ISO 9001 in Germany and Austria

Photo of certificate presentation: © Konica Minolta

Langenhagen, August 16, 2023

Konica Minolta has once again successfully completed the environmental audit in accordance with the specifications of the ISO 14001 standard for Germany and Austria. For the first time, the ISO 9001 for Germany and Austria was audited at the same time as part of the IMS certification. As in the last three years, the certification was carried out by DEKRA Certification GmbH. With the official handover of the certificate, DEKRA certifies that Konica Minolta continues to meet the high requirements of an environmental and quality management system.

Within the scope of 11 audit days, DEKRA Certification GmbH carried out the certification of the integrated management system (IMS) at Konica Minolta in Germany and Austria for the first time. In addition to checking whether the ISO standards have been successfully implemented in the company, the focus was also on forward-looking improvement steps in the area of ​​environmental management.

“The audit clearly showed that the balancing act between compliance with standards and effective implementation in practice was very successful. I wish Konica Minolta every success in implementing the goals we have set for the next three years,” said Dr. Gerhard Nagel, authorized officer DEKRA Certification GmbH.

ISO 9001 standard: extension to the entire company

At the same time, Konica Minolta has also strengthened quality awareness in the company. The existing ISO 9001 certifications for the areas of service & support and ITS have been extended to the entire company. ISO 9001 is an internationally recognized standard for process-oriented quality management systems. Clear processes, specifications and tasks ensure a consistently high quality of products and services, increase the company’s performance and minimize risks.

“At a time when everyone is talking about sustainability and climate change, it is certainly unusual to seek ISO 9001 certification. But with the management systems, we can minimize risks and increase the performance of our company at the same time,” explained Daniela Rak, Head of ESG Germany & Austria at Konica Minolta.

Both standards, ISO 9001 and ISO 14001, follow a high-level structure, which means that their standard chapters are largely identical in structure. This means that the standards can be combined into an “integrated management system” and certified together.

“I am very happy about the new certification, it represents an important building block in our strategy and underlines our high environmental and quality standards,” says Joerg Hartmann, Managing Director of Konica Minolta Business Solutions Germany and Austria.

This report is available to you with printable images in our newsroom. Also, follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Website:

Newsroom: de-de/presse

Blog: de-de/blog

Image files:

Konica Minolta Business Solutions Germany designs the intelligently networked

workplace and accompanies its customers as a technology and managed service provider through the digital era by creating added value for its customers through data. With its smart office products such as market-leading printing systems, cloud services and IT services, the company supports, among other things, mobile working and the optimization and digitization of business processes. For the second time in a row, Konica Minolta was voted the best managed service provider in Germany (according to IDG), which offers business software, infrastructure and security solutions as part of its IT services.

In addition, Konica Minolta, as the market leader in production printing for 11 years and as one of the leading providers in the areas of inkjet, finishing and label printing, supports its customers in the development of new business opportunities – with state-of-the-art technology, software and the latest innovations in the areas of printing, applications and know-how. how.

With solutions in the field of video services and healthcare, Konica Minolta covers a wide range of hardware, software and services. The company guarantees customer proximity and professional project management through direct sales and around 300 partners.

The managing directors Joerg Hartmann and Jiro Tanaka manage the headquarters of Konica Minolta Business Solutions Deutschland GmbH in Langenhagen. Konica Minolta Business Solutions Deutschland GmbH is a 100% subsidiary of Konica Minolta Inc. based in Tokyo, Japan. With around 39,000 employees worldwide (as of March 2022), Konica Minolta, Inc. achieved net sales of around 7.4 billion euros in the 2021/2022 fiscal year.

company contact

Konica Minolta Business Solutions Germany & Austria

Wolfgang Schöffel

Amalienstrasse 59-61

1130 Wien

+43 (0)5 08788 1185

That’s the

Press contact

Fink & Fuchs AG

Matthias Thews

Berliner Strasse 164

65205 Wiesbaden

+49 611 74131-918

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

