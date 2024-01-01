KOO Alibi – Tech Cycling

Test and technical analysis for the Alibi, the new glasses from KOO. They mark a decisive step forward in wearability, thanks to the short temples, and in lens technology, which is even more performing. Designed for any cycling discipline, they guarantee top performance and comfort.

The KOO catalogue, KASK’s optical division, has expanded with the introduction of Alibi, glasses with an innovative design that stand out for their elegance and modern choice of colours. The evolution of shapes also integrates important innovations in the lens sector which adopt technologies designed for the specific needs of the cyclist.

The design of the Alibi features two noteworthy innovations: the lens, produced by Zeiss, slightly larger in size with different visual characteristics to adapt to the needs of each cycling discipline and the temples, finally short and tapered.

Materials and characteristics

The frame and temples are made of Grilamid, an extremely light noble polymer, very resistant to impacts and tractions, non-deformable, biologically compatible and safe for direct contact with the skin even, and above all, with prolonged use. Grilamid frames adapt well to the shape of every face, furthermore the material has shape memory, which means that the frame can be bent but will return to its original shape. The frame is designed for the use of “Optical Clip”, the internal support for corrective lenses. The nose pad is not adjustable but can be replaced with the smaller “asian fit” version, supplied as standard.

The lens, in polycarbonate with cylindrical geometry, is produced by Zeiss. This technology, adopted on very large and enveloping lenses, considers the cylindrical development of the lens to compensate and eliminate the aberrations and distortions introduced by the extreme curvature. The result is perfect vision across the entire field of vision, from the edges to the center of the lens. The coating is a uniform multi-layer mirror with anti-drop hydrophobic treatment, it is shatterproof, anti-reflective and has 100% UV protection.

The lens, depending on the colour, has a protection level that varies between 2 and 3. The darkest available, Turquoise and Gold, allow the passage of 11% and 17% of visible light respectively, followed by Copper and Green with 22% and Orange with 35%, values ​​more suitable for light conditions varying between medium and intense. The Red photochromic lens has a variable filter between 15% and 87% while the Fuchsia goes from 12% to 75%. All lenses are available aftermarket along with a Clear lens for low light conditions.

The KOO Alibi glasses are available in eight different combinations, between colors of the frame and lenses, which indicate the intended use: white, black, grey, sand and harbor blue are mainly intended for the road and the lenses offer an important filter on the sunlight. For off-roading, the lenses adopted all have different characteristics: the Orange lens, Persian green frame, accentuates the colors and contrast in environments with different shades of green and helps to see better in the alternating light and shadow sections. The Green lens, orange frame, makes the vision of mixed environments such as a gravel path clearer. The Red photochromic lens, dark blue frame, with minimal filtering in conditions of strong shadow or low light allows for greater visibility and clarity.

The weight of Alibi, on the editorial staff’s scale, was found to be 25 grams. The package includes, in addition to the glasses, an “asian fit” nose pad (smaller), the soft case and a small instruction manual. The list price is 180 euros for the versions with mirror lenses and 220 euros for those with photochromic lenses. Replacement lenses cost between 50 euros (Clear) and 100 euros (photochromic).

Our test

We have been using them since October 2023 for all our outings, from road to gravel to mountain biking, with the still warm sun of Liguria (+28°C) up to the freezing cold of December in Lombardy. Outings on asphalt, dirt roads, a bit of cyclocross, dirt roads and mud.

The temples are short and it is the first detail you notice. KOO reduced the length by about 20 mm by moving the end of the temple just behind the ear, away from the retention system and, sometimes, from the helmet shell. Et voilà, an end to compatibility problems with the various helmet models.

The surface of the lens is very large, in line with current trends, and extends towards the cheeks. The new design increases the curvature making the shapes light and modern, thanks also to the “half frame” frame. The Alibis are well proportioned, slightly smaller in width than other KOO models, and more suitable for female faces.

In the hands, they feel solid and require some force to open the temples. This rigidity is necessary in the presence of short temples to avoid accidental contact with the lens which in the “half-frame” configuration is not protected by the frame.

As soon as you put them on, the weight on your nose is almost imperceptible while you feel greater pressure in the area above your ears. These are the temples that press to ensure the stability of the glasses. The sensation disappears after the first few rides as the Grilamid of the frame adapts to the width of the user’s head, providing excellent comfort.

The image quality is excellent in terms of sharpness, color rendering and total absence of distortion. The vision is precise, rich in details, pleasant and not at all tiring. The Gold Mirror lens of our test does not alter the colors and offers perfect definition of details down to the smallest details, improving the ability to read the roughness of the terrain, both on the road and off-road.

The Gold Mirror lens is therefore suitable for use in intense light conditions typical of days with full sun. It also performs well in medium light conditions and in sun-shade passages, usual situations when descending roads or paths among plants, or in winter when the sun is low in front of the eyes. The shaded areas are visible and legible and the general definition becomes a fundamental plus for driving safety.

The stability of the KOO Alibi is impeccable. The low weight and elasticity of Grilamid mean that the glasses always remain firmly in place without squeezing or weighing on the nose, even if worn for a long time (we wore them for nine hours, between traveling by car and cycling).

Compatibility with helmets of all brands is obviously perfect, the temples barely protrude from behind the ears, far from any interference with the retention system. In winter, with the thermal under-helmet cap covering the ears, the Alibi are easily positioned over the fabric but this, due to the greater thickness, increases the pressure on the head. After a few outings the Grilamid adapts and in spring without a balaclava it should return to its original dimensions.

When moving, eye protection from the wind is total thanks to the curvature and generous dimensions of the lens. No annoying air flows are created inside the lens, even at the highest speeds (in our tests we reached 75 km/h). The comfort is remarkable, especially for contact lens wearers who, with internal vortices, could suffer from dry eyes.

Regarding safety, it must be said that the lens does not limit rear vision. The wraparound shape does not interfere with peripheral vision and extends light protection to the sides of the face. By turning your head to check what is happening behind you (overtaking vehicles, exiting companions, competing opponents) the field of vision is always free.

Ventilation, thanks to the two small openings in the central/upper part of the lens, is very good. In our tests we never recorded fogging, even during stops with temperatures close to zero.

Drops of rain or sweat slide quickly towards the edges without leaving trails or halos that distort vision. To clean, simply pass them under the water from the fountain to make the lenses clear again. At home you can then proceed with a more thorough cleaning with neutral soap and a soft microfibre cloth.

Article and photos by Sergio Doria

