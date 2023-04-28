KOSPET TANK T2/M2 buy cheap from 85€ (04/2023)

In addition to their robust exterior, the two Kospet Tank smartwatches also offer a solid core of functions and battery life. Everything you need for your next outdoor adventure.

You can get the square one on Amazon.de T2 Smartwatch dank 15% immediate discount for 84,99 € on offer. The round M2 is also included 20% Instant discount for 89,99€ on Amazon.de.

With the Kospet Tank T2 and the Kospet Tank M2 the Chinese manufacturer is bringing two robust outdoor smartwatches onto the market. Both smartwatches stand out due to their design and the fact that they can take a lot. The watches can be ordered for a price 84,99€ on Amazon.de

Kospet Tank M2 Kospet Tank T2 Display 1,85″ IPS Display, 320 x 385 Pixel 1,43″ AMOLED Display, 466 x 466 Pixeln battery pack 380 mAh 410 mAh water resistance 5 ATM, IP69K 5 ATM, IP69K connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 5.0 App Compatibility Android, iOS Android, iOS Features 70 Sport modes

MIL-STD-810H

Health-Managment

Bluetooth-Telefonie 70 Sport modes

MIL-STD-810H

Health-Managment

Bluetooth-Telefonie

Kospet Tank M2

Design

The Kospet Tank M2 uses a square design, as known from the Apple Watch or the Amazfit GTS. Unlike the two watches mentioned, very robust materials such as a are used here full metal body and Gummi. Of course, this has the advantage that the smartwatch is a lot more robust, but also a bit thicker. In terms of color, the main body is black and used color accents in three different colors (Orange, Grau, Rot)

To prevent the ingress of dust and water, the Kospet Smartwatch meets various protection classes. The clock is late 5 ATM and IP69K waterproof. So that you don’t have to worry about other external influences, the smartwatch has been improved MIL-STD-810H tested.

display and battery

Kospet installed in the Tank M2 Smartwatch 1.85 inch (4.7 centimeters) IPS display with a Resolution of 320 x 385 pixels, which is protected by a double glass cover. You rely on one for the energy supply 380 mAh starken battery. According to the manufacturer, it should be for a Duration of up to 15 days sufficient for normal use. thanks one magnetic charging connector the watch is quickly recharged.

Lots of features

The range of functions of the smartwatch does not have to hide from others, but cannot keep up with WearOS smartwatches due to the operating system. Nonetheless, you get it 70 Sport modesAbout what 6 are to be recognized automatically. You also get one Health-Management, that the blood oxygen, die heart rate, the stress level and yours sleep quality can measure. In addition, you get the standard smartwatch functions such as Notifications, alarm clock, alarm etc. As a cherry on top there is one more Bluetooth-Call-Funktion.

Kospet Tank T2

Design

The Kospet Tank T2 uses a round watch design, which is reminiscent of the Amazfit T-Rex 2. As with the Tank M2, robust materials are used here, which makes the whole watch look powerful. Unlike the square version, you get the smartwatch in 2 different housing colors (Black and Silver) and the accents remain in orange.

In order to be protected from everything that the environment can throw at you, the Tank T2 is also based on military standards MIL-STD-810H and for waterproofing is set to IP69K and 5 ATM.

display and battery

In the round version, Kospet installs a 1.43 inches (3.63 centimeters) AMOLED display with a Resolution of 466 x 466 pixels. Here, too, one relies on one again double glass coverto protect the screen. Kospet installs a battery in the Tank T2 410 mAh starken battery, which according to its own information for a Duration of up to 15 days should suffice. The watch is charged via a magnetic charging connector.

Everything is right with the functions

As with the Tank M2, the Kospet Tank T2 uses a rudimentary operating system and not WearOS. Due to the AMOLED display you can click on a Always-on Display fall back if you want to. The rest of the functionality is relatively the same as the Kospet Tank M2. You also get 70 Sport modes and the whole Health management system including sleep monitoring. Also you can use the Tank T2 also over Bluetooth calling.

Test reports / experiences / opinions

Both Smartwachtes from Kospet read rock solid on paper and actually don’t do very much wrong. Since the Kospet Tank M2 and the Kospet Tank T2 are outdoor smartwatches, you have to live with the fact that the watches are not exactly the slimmest and are correspondingly thick on the wrist.

The range of functions is completely solid for a smartwatch without WearOS and should probably be sufficient for most users. If you are looking for a robust smartwatch for your next outdoor adventure that does not give out immediately after the first day, Kospet offers a good alternative for a fair price.