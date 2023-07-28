KRAFTON CEO Announces Exciting Updates for “Miracle Battle MOBILE” in July Version Update

KRAFTON, Inc., the company behind the popular battle royale mobile game “Miracle Battle MOBILE,” has announced a major update for the game. CEO Kim Chang-han revealed that the July version update for “Future Battle M” includes several exciting additions and optimizations.

One of the highlights of the update is the introduction of the new “Weekly League” mode. This mode allows players with over 2,000 points (Gold Medal V) to compete against each other every weekend to improve their skills. The Battle Royale maps for the weekly leagues will change daily, featuring “AKINTA” and “LAGNA” on Saturdays and “TROI” and “ERANGEL” on Sundays. Exclusive blue circle balance settings will be applied to the weekly leagues, and the mode can only be played in third-person with four-player teams. Players will receive double rank results and various rewards based on their rankings. The weekly league will be available from July 22nd to September 3rd, with 2 hours of gameplay every Saturday and Sunday.

Another exciting addition to “Future Battle M” is the new custom accessory for the submachine gun UMP45 called the “Laser Grip.” This accessory enhances the vertical recoil control of the weapon, improves the accuracy of simultaneous firing and aiming, and adds laser aiming functionality. However, players should note that the aiming speed will be reduced, and the grip slot will not be available when the Laser Grip is installed.

To celebrate the summer season, “Future Battle M” will host a summer celebration event from July 20th to August 23rd. Players can earn bingo tokens by completing daily cumulative tasks, and when the bingo is completed, they will receive rewards such as clothing, gun shapes, and BP (Battle Points). Additionally, several game modes have been optimized and improved in this month’s update. The “Bounty Royale” Season 2 now features enhanced weapons like the “Grenade Launcher” and the “Golden Flare Gun,” which can call in special airdrops. In the “KABOOM!!” mode, adjustments have been made to weaken the damage caused by the “bomb zone launcher” and add certain invulnerable and destructible terrain.

Furthermore, the highly anticipated Battle Royale Season 10 has officially begun. Players can enter the game lobby to receive rewards, check the previous season summary, and reset their ranks according to their final rank. The ranks in the Bounty Royale mode have also been reset, and players will receive rewards through in-game letters. Lastly, the new Survival Pass Vol.21 introduces the “wild skinner” character skin for free once players reach the highest level of the pass.

For more detailed information about the latest updates and features in “Future Battle M,” players are encouraged to visit the official website.

