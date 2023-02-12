KRAFTON, Inc. released its 2022 full-year financial report, which pointed out that the new horror game “Calisto Protocol” has brought a lot of PC and home console revenue contributions to the company. The overall development direction in 2023 includes improving game production capabilities, strengthening game distribution capabilities, etc. In addition to the new studio “KRAFTON Montréal Studio” will invest in the development of the game adapted from “The Bird Drinking Tears”, it also revealed that it includes Project BlackBudget, Project Projects like GoldRush and a sequel to Deep Sea Trek.

KRAFTON publishes its financial report for the full year of 2022 based on the International Accounting Standards (K-IFRS) applicable in Korea. Among them, the total revenue reached 1.854 billion won, the operating profit was about 751.6 billion won, and the net income reached 500.2 billion won. Although the revenue for the whole year decreased slightly compared with last year, the annual operating profit increased by 16% compared with last year, and the operating profit ratio reached 41%. As for the Q4 revenue in 2022, it will be 473.8 billion won, and the operating profit will reach 126.2 billion won. Compared with last year, the overall revenue has increased by 7%, and the operating profit has increased by 179%.

In 2022, KRAFTON will continue to strive for development in the game field of key businesses, and formally challenge the home console market of 3A games. In KRAFTON’s game business map, the revenue of the PC division hit a record of 465 billion won, while the home console division was 104.1 billion won, an increase of 17% and 430% respectively compared to last year, and the total revenue of the two divisions accounted for the largest share of the company as a whole. Revenue is about 31%, bringing significant performance growth. Since KRAFTON’s classic battle royale game “PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS” has been fully opened for free to play, the number of players has grown significantly, with about 45 million new blood added. At the same time, the new horror game “Cali The Stowe Agreement also brought KRAFTON a lot of revenue contributions from the PC and home console versions.

The annual revenue of the mobile game division was 1,252.8 billion won. Although it has decreased by about 12% compared to last year, with the updated game mode, the introduction of small maps and the expansion of joint cooperation, the number of players has been greatly increased, and it has continued to secure the leading position of the battle royale mobile game. Overseas revenue accounts for about 94% of the overall revenue, helping KRAFTON continue to gain a firm foothold in the world as a multinational enterprise.

While announcing the 2022 annual results, KRAFTON simultaneously announced the overall development direction for 2023, including two important indicators such as improving game production capabilities and strengthening game distribution capabilities. In 2022, KRAFTON has launched 3A game masterpieces in the international market. In order to continue to keep up with changes in game production and development trends, KRAFTON intends to focus on game development and distribution projects. At the same time, in order to explore new IP, KRAFTON has established a new studio “KRAFTON Montréal Studio” in Montreal, Canada. KRAFTON Montréal Studio will be represented by Patrik Méthé, an industry veteran who has developed many games, and lead the team into the development of the game adapted from the fantasy novel “The Bird That Drinks Tears”. In addition, KRAFTON also revealed important game projects that will be invested in the future, including Project BlackBudget, Project GoldRush and the sequel to “Deep Sea Trek”.





KRAFTON is continuing to invest in emerging industries such as deep learning, and emphasizes that it will continue to expand the scope of services with a focus on games. At present, KRAFTON is implementing deep learning projects in four main areas, so as to find out more game possibilities, and expects to launch the initial version of Virtual Friend (Virtual Friend) this year. KRAFTON is also preparing to use game development technology to create a virtual open world space on mobile devices. Testing will begin in the first half of the year, and the service is expected to be officially launched within this year. Taking this as an opportunity, it will open a C2E (Create to Earn) environment that connects creators and brands.

Kim Changhan, CEO of KRAFTON, said: “In 2022, in addition to improving the ability of game production and service provision, we will continue to face challenges and enter the international market.” He also emphasized: “In 2023, we will use these past experiences and technologies, The possibility of bringing new games to the international market, and focusing on improving the overall business efficiency.”

KRAFTON’s consolidated financial statements for the fourth quarter of 2022 overall revenue (preliminary data) (unit: 100 million won)

Revenue record for the quarter (4th quarter 2022) Last quarter revenue record (Q3 2022) Compared with the growth rate of the previous quarter (%) Record for the same period last year (4th quarter 2021) Compared with the growth rate of the same period last year (%) Revenue 4,738 4,337 9.2% 4,435 6.8% operating profit 1,262 1,446 -12.8% 452 178.8%

KRAFTON Consolidated Financial Statements 2022 Annual Overall Performance (Preliminary Data) (Unit: KRW 100 million)