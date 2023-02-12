KRAFTON publishes its financial report for the full year of 2022 based on the International Accounting Standards (K-IFRS) applicable in Korea. Among them, the total revenue reached 1.854 billion won, the operating profit was about 751.6 billion won, and the net income reached 500.2 billion won. Although the revenue for the whole year decreased slightly compared with last year, the annual operating profit increased by 16% compared with last year, and the operating profit ratio reached 41%. As for the Q4 revenue in 2022, it will be 473.8 billion won, and the operating profit will reach 126.2 billion won. Compared with last year, the overall revenue has increased by 7%, and the operating profit has increased by 179%.
The annual revenue of the mobile game division was 1,252.8 billion won. Although it has decreased by about 12% compared to last year, with the updated game mode, the introduction of small maps and the expansion of joint cooperation, the number of players has been greatly increased, and it has continued to secure the leading position of the battle royale mobile game. Overseas revenue accounts for about 94% of the overall revenue, helping KRAFTON continue to gain a firm foothold in the world as a multinational enterprise.
KRAFTON is continuing to invest in emerging industries such as deep learning, and emphasizes that it will continue to expand the scope of services with a focus on games. At present, KRAFTON is implementing deep learning projects in four main areas, so as to find out more game possibilities, and expects to launch the initial version of Virtual Friend (Virtual Friend) this year. KRAFTON is also preparing to use game development technology to create a virtual open world space on mobile devices. Testing will begin in the first half of the year, and the service is expected to be officially launched within this year. Taking this as an opportunity, it will open a C2E (Create to Earn) environment that connects creators and brands.
Kim Changhan, CEO of KRAFTON, said: “In 2022, in addition to improving the ability of game production and service provision, we will continue to face challenges and enter the international market.” He also emphasized: “In 2023, we will use these past experiences and technologies, The possibility of bringing new games to the international market, and focusing on improving the overall business efficiency.”
- KRAFTON’s consolidated financial statements for the fourth quarter of 2022 overall revenue (preliminary data) (unit: 100 million won)
|
Revenue record for the quarter
(4th quarter 2022)
|
Last quarter revenue record
(Q3 2022)
|
Compared with the growth rate of the previous quarter (%)
|
Record for the same period last year
(4th quarter 2021)
|
Compared with the growth rate of the same period last year (%)
|
Revenue
|
4,738
|
4,337
|
9.2%
|
4,435
|
6.8%
|
operating profit
|
1,262
|
1,446
|
-12.8%
|
452
|
178.8%
- KRAFTON Consolidated Financial Statements 2022 Annual Overall Performance (Preliminary Data) (Unit: KRW 100 million)
|
Annual performance
(2022)
|
Last year’s performance
(2021)
|
Growth rate compared to last year (%)
|
Revenue
|
18,540
|
18,854
|
-1.7%
|
operating profit
|
7,516
|
6,506
|
15.5%
