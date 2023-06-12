Krateo Srl, Italian ISV ready to conquer the market of Cloud Native platforms

It was officially born Krateo Srla new player in the field of platform management Cloud Native which also presents its first product, Krateo PlatformOps: an innovative software designed to optimize corporate digital platforms, reducing time to market and improving their usability.

Krateo’s vision: simplify the management of digital platforms

The establishment of Krateo Srl is the result of a demerger from Kiratech SpA, which transferred the business branch to the new company. This strategic move was accompanied by the entry of a group of highly qualified and passionate partners, including Diego Braga, Leonardo di Donato, Lorenzo Fontana, Luca Bertelli, Marcello Majonchi, Michele Solazzo, Pierluigi Scardazza and Vincenzo Ferme.

The name “Krateo” comes from the ancient Greek and means “to conquer”, thus reflecting the central philosophy of theIndependent Software Vendor (ISV) which aims to face the technological challenges of a digital world increasingly focused on software. With a team composed of Cloud Native industry experts and leading professionals in the startup and technology landscape, Krateo intends to revolutionize the way organizations use technology to promote growth and efficiency.

The goal is to put Cloud Native platforms to value

The reasons that prompted Kiratech to set up Krateo Srl and launch Krateo PlatformOps are many. First, as he explains Diego Braga, CTO of Krateo Kiratech’s experience in the sector, accumulated in 18 years in business, has made it possible to understand the needs and real problems of customers. Through collaboration in Open Source, DevOps and Cloud Native projects, the company has acquired a deep knowledge of technological challenges that businesses are faced with.

Furthermore, Kiratech has recognized the growing role of Cloud Native platforms in companies, but also the difficulties and costs associated with their management and optimization. The complexity of these platforms, together with the wide range of tools and tools available, can make it difficult to get the maximum value from your digital infrastructure with related productivity issues and missed opportunities.

With a mission to solve these challenges and offer a complete solution, Kiratech has created Krateo PlatformOps, software that allows businesses to centralize management of the Cloud Native toolchainoptimizing performance, ensuring scalability and elasticity, providing advanced cost analysis and maintaining rigorous security and compliance standards.

Il CEO of Kiratech, Giulio Covassi, says he is satisfied with having formed a working group that he himself defines as “Platform Heroes”, to support digital growth not only nationally, but also internationally. Covassi states: “This is the prerequisite for winning the entrepreneurial challenge together”.