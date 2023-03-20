This is a flat screen with a diagonal of 27″and the technical data is easy to read: 165 Hz, reaction time von 1 ms and IPS as panel technology, the resolution is also included WQHD 2560 x 1440 Pixel.

On Geekbuying.com they are selling you the 27″ gaming monitor for 259,99 € with delivery from a EU-Lager.

Anyone looking for a Gaming monitor with 2K and 165 Hz is, is with the KTC H27T22 well served. You get this for a price 259,99€ on Geekbuying.com.

Specifications for the KTC H27T22

KTC H27T22 Gaming Monitor Displaydiagonale 27 inches Display-Typ IPS LCD resolution WQHD 2560 x 1440 Pixel Format 16:9 refresh rate 144hz HDMI, 165 Hz DP1.2 Contrast 1000:1 brightness up to 350cd/m² average particularities HDR400, HDR10 connections 1x HDMI 2.0

2x DP 1.2

1x Audio

1x USB 2.0 (for firmware upgrades) speaker no wall mounting VESA-Standard 100 x 100 About the KTC brand

KTC is short for “Key To Combat“ and offers inexpensive monitors with good technical specifications for gaming. The company was founded in Shenzhen in 1995 OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) von Displays for High-End-Monitore. 2021 they decided their to market products themselves and Gaming-Monitor under the brand KTC to bring to market. Currently there is from this brand 6 Monitorsincluding the KTC H27T22.

Design and adjustment options

It’s a classic flat monitor with a black plastic case, but you often read that the quality is impeccable. On the back creates a glowing RGB light different color effects in Blau, Pink or Green. This can also be switched off if you are not a fan of light. The pink-colored opening in the stand sets a distinctive accent, which is a small eye-catcher.

The monitor is in the Height adjustable over 9 cm. In addition, one Tilt from 5 to 20 degrees is possible and the display is also infinitely variable by up to 30 degrees rotatable. But that’s not all, you can even do it rotate horizontally. So you can really adjust the monitor to your needs. The pivot function in particular is anything but standard in this price segment.

If you don’t want to use it on the base on the desk, but prefer to hang it on the wall, you can do so accordingly VESA-Standard 100 x 100 also like to do.

picture quality

If LC-Display come in IPS Panel is used and offers a standard contrast ratio of 1000:1 as well as a high, but also usual Viewing angles of up to 178 degrees. Colors should be pronounced and the contrast should be well balanced, even if you look at the display from the side.

The is more than sufficient for gaming Resolution of 2560×1440 pixels (WQHD). A maximum can only be achieved via DisplayPort 165 H refresh ratez. Meet them HDMI 2.0 connection are up to 144Hz possible, which should still lead to a smooth image display in games.

The 2k resolution is again the sweet spot for systems that are not too powerful but would like to be above Full HD and also benefit from the significantly higher refresh rate without drastically tweaking the details of the respective game.

In addition, the Anti-reflective monitor surface, which reduces reflections from light from lamps or the sun and you are not as distracted by reflections and/or reflections. Despite the average brightness of 350cd/m² HDR400 as well as HDR10 supports. But don’t expect too much here.

To gamble he is with one 1 ms response time (GTG) certainly well suited. He also dominates AMD Freesync Premium und G-Sync. If you don’t know what these terms are, I’ll explain them to you very briefly.

AMD Freesync Premium: My AMD FreeSync Technology will refresh the refresh rate of a display at the frame rate of FreeSync compatible graphics cards. This reduces or eliminates visual artifacts that many users find particularly annoying: input latency, image distortion, and stuttering in gaming and video playback.

G-Sync: is a technology developed by NVidia that ensures that games are displayed on the monitor with almost no jerking or delays. Most monitors work at a constant refresh rate of 60Hz

Connections on the gaming monitor

To connect to the PC or a console, there are a total of three connections on the back of the monitor. There is one HDMI 2.0 Connection where the resolution of 2560 x 1440 at 144 Hz is supported who the full 165 Hz wants to use one of the two Display Port 1.2 use connections.

The USB port is only used for firmware upgrades and has no other function. In addition, the monitor unfortunately has no internal speakers, but there is one audio outputto connect speakers or a headset there. And of course, the slot for the power pack should not be missing. The consumption is included here on average 39 Watt.

Conclusion on the gaming monitor

Consistently an exciting and interesting monitor for a small price. Thanks to the 2K resolution, it delivers the compromise between 4k and Full HD and a high refresh rate.

In addition to the chic design with small LED highlights on the back, solid connectivity that can be adjusted in height, swivel and tilt, and good color space coverage, the monitor reads pretty well, at least on paper. Everything else will only be able to be shown by a test.