Kubernetes at risk: high-risk IT vulnerability! Vulnerability allows privilege escalation

There is a current IT security warning for Kubernetes. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Kubernetes on June 22nd, 2023. The BIOS/firmware operating system and the open source product Kubernetes are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Github Advisory Database (Stand: 21.06.2023).

Security Advisory for Kubernetes – Risk: High

Risk level: 5 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,0

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,0

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 8.0.

Kubernetes Bug: Vulnerability allows privilege escalation

Kubernetes is a tool for automating the deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications.

An attacker can exploit a vulnerability in Kubernetes to increase their privileges.

The vulnerability is identified with the individual CVE serial number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-1943 traded.

Systems affected by the Kubernetes vulnerability at a glance

systems

BIOS/Firmware

Products

Open Source Kubernetes kOps

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Github Advisory Database vom 2023-06-21 (22.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Kubernetes. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

06/22/2023 – Initial version

