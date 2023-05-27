Kubernetes: Security Alert! Several IT vulnerabilities reported

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Kubernetes. Several vulnerabilities have been identified. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on May 25, 2023 to a security gap with several vulnerabilities for Kubernetes that became known on September 19, 2022. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the products Red Hat Enterprise Linux, SUSE Linux, Oracle Linux, Red Hat OpenShift and Open Source Kubernetes are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2292-1 (Status: 05/25/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Multiple vulnerabilities for Kubernetes – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,1

CVSS Temporal Score: 4,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 5.1.

Kubernetes Bug: Description of the attack

Kubernetes is a tool for automating the deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications.

A remote, authenticated attacker can exploit several vulnerabilities in Kubernetes to bypass security protections, manipulate files, or disclose information.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by individual serial numbers CVE-2021-25749 and CVE-2022-3172.

Systems affected by the Kubernetes vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Oracle Linux (cpe:/o:oracle:linux)

Red Hat OpenShift (cpe:/a:redhat:openshift)

Open Source Kubernetes < v1.25.1 (cpe:/a:kubernetes:kubernetes)

Open Source Kubernetes < v1.24.5 (cpe:/a:kubernetes:kubernetes)

Open Source Kubernetes < v1.23.11 (cpe:/a:kubernetes:kubernetes)

Open Source Kubernetes < v1.22.14 (cpe:/a:kubernetes:kubernetes)

Red Hat OpenShift container platform 4.10 (cpe:/a:redhat:openshift)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2292-1 vom 2023-05-25 (25.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-May/014985.html

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:1655 vom 2023-04-12 (13.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:1655

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2022:9096 vom 2023-01-30 (30.01.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2022:9096

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2022:7398 vom 2023-01-18 (18.01.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2022:7398

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-12012 vom 2023-01-11 (11.01.2023)

For more information, see: https://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2023-12012.html

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-12013 vom 2023-01-11 (11.01.2023)

For more information, see: https://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2023-12013.html

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-12014 vom 2023-01-11 (11.01.2023)

For more information, see: https://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2023-12014.html

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-12011 vom 2023-01-11 (11.01.2023)

For more information, see: https://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2023-12011.html

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2022-10033 vom 2022-11-30 (30.11.2022)

For more information, see: https://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2022-10033.html

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2022-10036 vom 2022-11-29 (30.11.2022)

For more information, see: https://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2022-10036.html

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2022-9854 vom 2022-10-05 (06.10.2022)

For more information, see: https://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2022-9854.html

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2022-9853 vom 2022-10-06 (06.10.2022)

For more information, see: https://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2022-9853.html

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2022-9856 vom 2022-10-03 (04.10.2022)

For more information, see: https://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2022-9856.html

Red Hat Bugzilla Bug-ID 2127808 vom 2022-09-18 (19.09.2022)

For more information, see: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=2127808

Entry in the OSS mailing list from 2022-09-18 (19.09.2022)

For more information, see: https://seclists.org/oss-sec/2022/q3/207

Version history of this security alert

This is the 9th version of this IT security notice for Kubernetes. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

09/19/2022 – Initial version

10/04/2022 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux

10/06/2022 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux

11/30/2022 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux

01/11/2023 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux

01/18/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

01/30/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

04/13/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

05/25/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

