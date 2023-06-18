Kubernetes: Vulnerability allows security measures to be bypassed

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been identified for Kubernetes. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the vulnerability.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Kubernetes on June 16th, 2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the open source product Kubernetes are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Github Kubernetes (Stand: 15.06.2023).

Security Advisory for Kubernetes – Risk: Low

Risk level: 3 (low)

CVSS Base Score: 3,4

CVSS Temporal Score: 3,0

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “low” according to the CVSS with a base score of 3.4.

Kubernetes Bug: Vulnerability allows security measures to be circumvented

Kubernetes is a tool for automating the deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications.

A local attacker can exploit a vulnerability in Kubernetes to bypass security protections.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE serial number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-2431 traded.

Systems affected by the Kubernetes vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Open Source Kubernetes < 1.27.2 (cpe:/a:kubernetes:kubernetes)

Open Source Kubernetes < 1.26.5 (cpe:/a:kubernetes:kubernetes)

Open Source Kubernetes < 1.25.10 (cpe:/a:kubernetes:kubernetes)

Open Source Kubernetes < 1.24.14 (cpe:/a:kubernetes:kubernetes)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Github Kubernetes vom 2023-06-15 (16.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://github.com/kubernetes/kubernetes/issues/118690

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Kubernetes. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

06/16/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de