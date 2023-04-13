Branded on Twitter as Government funded media outleta bit like the various Russia Today and China Daily (which they really are): for this reason, the National Public Radio American has announced its intention to leave the social network led by Elon Musk.

NPR is one of the largest media worldwide, on Twitter it has almost 9 million followers, definitely it is not a government-funded news outlet (he receives less than 1% of his money from the American one) and ended up in this new labeling frenzy which according to Musk would aim to provide “maximum transparency” for users. Is that it also hit PBS and the BBCso much so that the historic British broadcaster contacted the entrepreneur directly to ask for explanations and the removal of the Government-funded Media sign.

At the time of writing, the BBC no longer has the disputed label, while NPR does (it’s also in English on Twitter Italia): the US broadcaster announced online its intention to “leave Twitter after being falsely labeled as a state-affiliated media” and that all of its accounts “will no longer be active on Twitter because the platform is taking actions that undermine our credibility, falsely implying that we are not editorially independent.” John Lansing, chief executive officer of NPR, explained to employees that “we will not place our journalism on platforms that have demonstrated an interest in undermining our credibility and the public’s understanding of our editorial independence.”

Obviously, “There are many ways to stay in touch with us and the newsthe musica and the cultural contents of NPR”, wrote the company (on Twitter), pointing out to its followers the direct links of the other social networks where its accounts are present. And ways to sign up for one of his newsletterAlso.

