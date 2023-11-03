It seems to be a week full of bankruptcies from promising companies. Not only did the hyped guitar learning startup Fretello get caught (we reported). Labonca, the organic farm in eastern Styria, also had to file for bankruptcy, according to the Alpine Creditors Association. Labonca attracted a lot of attention, especially in 2020, including a successful appearance at the startup show […]

The post Labonca: Styrian organic farm is bankrupt appeared first on Trending Topics.

Share this: Facebook

X

