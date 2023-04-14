How can you calculate productivity and increase labor productivity?

We all want to be productive. But what exactly is labor productivity? Can you calculate productivity? And how can labor productivity be increased?

Calculate labor productivity: formula and definition

Labor productivity is an economic term and a key figure that is used to evaluate the profitability of companies. In order to calculate productivity, a simple formula is used, in which the work result (= output) is set in relation to the (time) effort (= input):

Labor productivity = output (result)

Input (workload in time)

The best way to explain how productivity is calculated is with two examples:

Production of goods: An employee produces 800 pieces of a product in a working day (8 hours). If you divide the output (800 pieces) by the input (8 hours), you get an average labor productivity of 100 pieces per hour.

Service: A team of garbage workers empties 1,000 garbage cans per working week. If you divide the output (1,000) by the input (5 working days of 8 hours each), the productivity of the team is 200 garbage cans per working day and 25 garbage cans per working hour.

With work productivity, you calculate the average work performance of individual employees or a group of employees in a specific period of time.

Importance and application of labor productivity

Productivity is used as a key figure, for example, in controlling, but also in Personnel and production planning deployed. However, the informative value of labor productivity is limited: Important factors such as material costs, personnel costs or the utilization of machines (e.g. when the order situation changes) are not taken into account in the calculation.

Also the quality of the work result is not recorded: If, for example, higher quantities are produced, but many of them are defective, labor productivity improves, but profits can ultimately fall because not so many products can be sold at the normal price. It is therefore important to always apply labor productivity in context and together with other criteria.

Productivity as an evaluation criterion is particularly suitable for economic sectors in which large quantities (mass production) are produced or the work results mainly depend on the working hours used. Labor productivity then enables comparison of competitors within an industry. It can also help gauge a company’s economic performance over a measure for a longer period of time and analyze. Declining productivity with the same working conditions can be an indication of problems in the workflow.

It also makes sense to record changes in labor productivity if certain working conditions are changed, for example new machines or new working time models are introduced. Then, based on a changed productivity, conclusions can be drawn about the effect of the changed conditions. Labor productivity, on the other hand, is only of limited significance in the area of creative work or intellectual worksince a clear definition of output in relation to the working time expended (input) is usually difficult or imprecise.

Incidentally, labor productivity in Germany has risen steadily in recent years – but above all thanks to technological progress: Today we do not work faster or more efficiently than in the past, but have been able to improve our productivity with the help of machines and computers.

Increase productivity: 11 tips for working more productively

Work productivity often says little about the real work performance of employees, but it can help to identify problems in work processes or working conditions: Is work productivity possibly falling because the machines are working incorrectly or the employees cannot use the current software? Or maybe your employees are not very motivated or are under severe health conditions and are therefore unable to perform at their best? If you want to increase labor productivity, you must first look for the causes of the lack of output.

The following measures can help to increase productivity:

Run regularly employee training and further education by: Make sure that you and your employees always have all the important and up-to-date knowledge that is necessary for good work productivity. Streamline employee training using digital offerings and online learning, or record presentations that you can use repeatedly for training purposes.

Take care of a good one introduction of new employees: Around a fifth leave a job within the first 45 days. Recruiting and hiring new staff costs money and time and can negatively impact a company’s overall productivity. Avoid frequent personnel changes with a well-planned onboarding process, which you optimize with digital tools such as interactive videos. Optimize the Transfer of knowledge and know-how within the company: Create manuals and guides that employees can access at any time to resolve issues. Store existing know-how in digital form, such as in screencasts or technical documentation.

Improve the working environment: Check the workstations for ergonomics and design: A sensible arrangement of the workstations and a pleasant working environment (e.g. with a successful color scheme and plants) can significantly improve work productivity. Support your employees with a gesunden Work-Live-Balance: Encourage regular breaks and exercise or other recreational activities. Make sure that your employees can eat healthily during the working day, for example through appropriate offers in the canteen. Check the working hours and, if necessary, adapt them to the needs of the employees: Where possible, offer flexible working time models or the option of working from home and support good time management. Studies have repeatedly shown that working longer does not necessarily mean more productivity. Flexible and self-determined work, on the other hand, often has a positive effect on productivity. Show appreciation and thereby motivate your employees, because valued employees perform better. In certain areas and sectors, (financial) incentives and bonuses can also contribute to increasing labor productivity. Automate and optimize work processes: Check the workflows regularly. Define problems and design work processes as efficiently as possible. Where possible, develop standardized workflows that everyone must adhere to. This avoids idling and unnecessary work. Check the staff deployment: Are your employees partially overloaded or temporarily underutilized? Ensure an even load in which optimal work performance can be achieved. Reduce distractions and keep yourself engaged concentrated work environment: Too many meetings or e-mails (especially in Cc) not only cost important working time, but also unnecessarily consume resources such as attention and concentration. Check and define priorities: Working a lot does not necessarily mean producing a lot. Improve work results and thus productivity by setting clear targets and processing tasks in order of importance. Measure employee productivity persistent and keep an eye on changes to identify and fix problems early. Certain fluctuations are normal in many sectors. However, the increase in labor productivity is closely related to entrepreneurial growth and therefore deserves constant attention.