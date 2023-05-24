Laboratory meat could be 25 times more polluting than farmed meat

Laboratory meat is considered an exciting concept for the future that is intended to make future nutrition significantly more sustainable. A study by Grand View Research valued the global market at $247 million last year. It is expected to grow by around 51.6 percent annually until 2030. According to heise, products from the laboratory could gradually replace production through animal husbandry. However, a US study has now shown that the climate balance of laboratory meat is currently in some cases significantly more negative than that of ordinary meat. The main reason for this is the high energy consumption.

Laboratory-grown beef has a bad carbon footprint

A team led by Derrick Risner and Edward Spang from the University of California at Davis calculated the energy requirements of all production steps for laboratory meat. According to their results, beef from the laboratory could release 4 to 25 times as many CO2 equivalents per kilogram of meat as products from animal husbandry. CO₂ equivalents should help to compare the effect of different climate gases on the temperature on the earth’s surface.

To do this, the amount of a greenhouse gas is converted into the corresponding amount of CO2 that will cause the same warming in 100 years. The factor for the conversion makes up the greenhouse potential of the gas. If the global warming potential of CO2 is set as one, methane, for example, has a 28 times greater effect on global warming than CO2 over 100 years, so it has a global warming potential of 28. The researchers examined the production of the nutrient liquids for the cell cultures in the laboratory. Muscle cells are grown from stem cells in these solutions.

Purifying the ingredients takes a lot of energy

In fact, the production of the nutritional fluid components such as sugar (glucose), amino acids, vitamins, growth factors, salts and minerals can be quite energy intensive. This played a not inconsiderable part in the poor ecological balance of laboratory meat, which the scientists calculated in the second step.

The reason for the high energy consumption is that all components and ingredients have to be purified with “pharmaceutical quality” in order to exclude contamination by bacteria and their toxins (endotoxins). The purification of growth factors from animal cells is also particularly energy-intensive due to complex processes such as ultrafiltration.

Lab meat can become more sustainable

Given the high environmental cost of lab meat, Risner advocates addressing a few key issues before more investment pours into planned scale-ups of production facilities. This includes, for example, the development of environmentally friendly methods for endotoxin removal and cheaper production technologies for culture media. “We also need to see that the cells can be grown at commercially viable cell densities using food-grade broth ingredients that already exist,” Risner said. This could then mean lower energy consumption.

According to the study, laboratory meat still has many steps to take in order to become a serious substitute for meat from animal husbandry. Such a replacement is also urgently needed, after all, animal husbandry requires a lot of water, fuels the deforestation of forests due to the space required for pasture and forage production and generates large quantities of greenhouse gases. Until the products from the laboratory are ready, reducing meat consumption still seems to be the more sustainable solution.