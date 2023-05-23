Laboratory meat could be 25 times more polluting than that from animal husbandry



Interest in lab-grown meat is growing worldwide, as it promises real flavor with far fewer polluting disadvantages than meat from animal husbandry. According to research by Grand View Research, the global laboratory meat market was valued at $247 million last year. It is expected to grow by around 51.6 percent annually until 2030. Products from the laboratory could, it is hoped, help meet the growing demand for meat and gradually replace production via animal husbandry.

Because this requires a lot of water per kilogram, fuels the deforestation of forests due to its area requirements for pasture and forage production and generates large quantities of greenhouse gases. According to various calculations, animal husbandry generates up to 19.6 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Life cycle assessment of laboratory meat calculated

However, the environmental balance of laboratory meat could be more negative than previously thought and even more harmful to the climate than meat from animal husbandry. In a life cycle analysis, researchers led by Derrick Risner and Edward Spang from the University of California at Davis (UC Davis) extrapolated the energy requirements of all production steps in more detail than ever before. According to their results, cultured beef could contain 4 to 25 times as much carbon dioxide (CO 2 -) Release equivalents per kilogram of meat as products from animal husbandry.

CO₂ equivalents should help to compare the effect of different climate gases on the temperature on the earth’s surface. To do this, the amount of a greenhouse gas is converted into the corresponding amount of CO 2 converted, which causes the same warming in 100 years. The factor for the conversion makes up the greenhouse potential of the gas. If the global warming potential of CO 2 as one solid, methane has a 28-times greater effect on global warming than CO over a 100-year period 2 so it has a global warming potential of 28. For nitrous oxide, the value is 298.

For their “cradle to gate” life cycle assessment, which should take into account everything from the cradle of the product (all components and added substances) to when it leaves the factory gate (product ready for sale), the UC Davis researchers first took the production of the nutrient liquids for the Cell cultures under the magnifying glass. Muscle cells are grown from stem cells in these solutions.

In fact, the production of the nutrient components such as sugar (glucose), amino acids, vitamins, growth factors, salts and minerals can be quite energy-intensive, as the researchers write in a preprint that has not yet gone through the review process. This played a not inconsiderable part in the poor life cycle assessment of laboratory meat, which the scientists calculated in a second step and also published in a preprint.





Energy-intensive process steps

The reason for the high energy consumption is that all components and ingredients have to be purified to “pharmaceutical grade” in order to exclude in particular contamination from bacteria and their toxins (endotoxins) present in the nutrient liquid and also in the microbial production of the ingredients such as amino acids and vitamins can occur. The purification of growth factors from animal cells is also particularly energy-intensive due to complex processes such as ultrafiltration.

Previous life cycle assessments for cultured meat “did not take endotoxin removal into account” and, according to the authors themselves, “were subject to high levels of uncertainty,” write Risner and co-authors. Nevertheless, they were “cited as clear evidence of the sustainability of laboratory meat production”.

Given the high environmental cost of lab meat, Risner argues that some key issues need to be resolved before more investment flows into planned scale-ups of production facilities. This includes, for example, the development of environmentally friendly methods for endotoxin removal and cheaper production technologies for culture media. “We also need to see that the cells can be grown at commercially viable cell densities using food-grade broth ingredients that already exist,” Risner said. This could then mean lower energy consumption.

Strategies for improving laboratory meat production

This is exactly what Dutch consultancy CE Delft has modeled for 2030 using data from lab meat companies. According to his specialist article published in January, cultured meat, the ingredients of which are of food quality, is more environmentally friendly than meat from animal husbandry, write the authors around Pelle Sinke. The analysis was financed, among other things, by the laboratory meat lobby organization “Good Food Institute” in Washington DC.

“We assumed that this transition from pharmaceutical to food quality would be possible in the future,” Sinke told the New Scientist magazine. The authors of CE Delft also write that production based on renewable energies could also contribute to a more favorable environmental balance than meat from animal husbandry. Considering an average global energy mix, cultured meat has a better CO 2 -footprint than beef, but not more environmentally friendly than pork or chicken.

Risner points out that Sinke and Co.’s model does not assume food quality for some ingredients, but only animal feed quality. In addition, endotoxin removal is not mentioned here either. However, if food quality is achievable and sufficient, this would also significantly reduce production costs.









