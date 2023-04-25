Lack of charging stations in the USA – but the main thing is electric cars

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently published new proposals for emission standards that give car manufacturers limits on the carbon dioxide emissions of their future vehicle fleets. In order to meet these, up to 60 percent of new vehicle sales must be electric vehicles by 2030 and up to 67 percent by 2032. The standards apply to vehicles built in 2027 or later.

Nothing causes more greenhouse gas emissions in the US than the transportation sector. With the new emission standards, the US government wants to promote the sale of electric cars and other low-emission means of transport. Two years ago, President Joe Biden set a goal that by 2030 half of all new car sales should be electric vehicles. As an additional incentive, tax credits amounting to 7,500 US dollars for new electric vehicles have been available since last year. “Today’s actions will accelerate our transition to a clean vehicle future, address the climate crisis head-on and improve air quality for communities across the country,” said Michael Regan, regulator of the US Environmental Protection Agency, at a news conference.

The more electric cars are on the roads, the greater the demand for charging stations. Some industry analysts fear that charging station expansion may not keep up. Even if EV ownership were just 40 percent by 2030, less than the expected boost from new EPA regulations, more than two million public charging stations would need to be installed by then, according to a January report by S&P Global. This also includes charging stations with limited access, such as those available for employees at their workplaces.

Retrofitting charging stations can be expensive

“We need strong state and federal investments in charging networks,” says Robbie Orvis, analyst at think tank Energy Innovation, “and there’s still a lot to do.”

According to research by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, between 70 and 80 percent of electric vehicles are charged at home. So, in addition to public charging stations, millions of new home charging stations are needed to support a growing electric vehicle fleet. If EVs account for just over a third of new sales in 2030, a total of 17 million home chargers will be needed, according to a 2021 report by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT).

It won’t be cheap: According to the ICCT report, just the construction of the required charging stations in the workplace and in public spaces will require a total investment of 28 billion dollars between 2021 and 2030. In many cases, EV owners would have to bear the costs at home themselves and deal with a number of obstacles: electrical work is required in most homes in the USA in order to enable charging of EVs. Retrofitting can therefore quickly become expensive. “Buildings aren’t ready for charging yet,” says Dan O’Brien, modeling analyst at Energy Innovation. To make matters worse, there is a shortage of electricians across the country.

Tax incentives for more electric cars

The new EPA guidelines join a host of other federal and state policies designed to boost electric vehicle sales.

Last year, California announced new vehicle standards that require manufacturers to sell proportionately more low-emission vehicles, including electric cars, plug-in hybrids and fuel cell vehicles. The rule also prohibits the sale of new ICE vehicles after 2035. The mandate could have nationwide ramifications: 17 states had already signed up to the previous California guidelines, and several have already announced that they want to adopt the new ones as well.

The EPA’s latest announcement will essentially align federal regulations with the new California rules, said Jonas Nahm, an assistant professor of energy, resources and the environment at Johns Hopkins University. The individual tax credits and other financial incentives could boost projected EV sales to nearly 60 percent from less than 40 percent in 2030, according to modeling by Energy Innovation. That would get EV sales on track so manufacturers can meet the new EPA guidelines. However, some experts fear that after these incentives and subsidies are phased out, there could be a return to gas-powered cars by 2030, says Robbie Orvis.

That is why clear guidelines from the environmental authority are so important, says Nahm. The new emission standards could be the key to the future of electric cars: “In order to achieve tomorrow’s goals, car manufacturers have to commit themselves to electric vehicles today to an extent that makes it difficult to switch back later.” In any case, there is still a lot to be done, be it in terms of charging infrastructure, battery technology and last but not least the public acceptance of e-vehicles, so that they reach the level that is needed to achieve the climate goals. Political initiatives indicate that the tide is also turning in the USA, the auto nation par excellence. “The consumer demand is there, the markets are playing along and the technologies are making it possible,” said EPA regulator Michael Regan at the press conference. “Everything is moving in the same direction.”



(jl)

