lack of technicians and specialists

FPA signs the Public Employment Survey which underlines the growth of Public Administration employees, but also the lack of technicians and specialist profiles. After the umpteenth drop recorded in 2021, at the end of 2022 civil servants in Italy are starting to grow again, reaching 3,266,180 units. The highest value in the last decade, +0.8% in one year. The positive signal of a PA that gives signals of change and returns to hiring, but still has a low number of workers (lower than the main European countries in proportion to both the population and the employed). The problem of the lack of technicians and specialist profiles

Workers with a high average age, few young people, little training and a lack of technicians and specialist profiles to meet the challenges of the Pnrr. Fixed-term work is also growing: out of 100 permanent contracts, 15 are flexible. The search highlights the difficulty of recruitment in the face of a real competition for talent with the private sector and between administrations themselves.

The “safe” place is liked less

The new dynamic sees a strong recovery in competitions, but also a decrease in candidates and an increase in waivers. From the beginning of 2021 to June 2022, just 40 candidates presented themselves for each position advertised, a fifth compared to the average of 200 in the previous two years. On average, two out of ten winners have given up their jobs, with peaks of 50% giving up for those with fixed-term contracts.

Public administration – data for the last two years

Due to the overcrowding of the selections in the last two years, there have often been multiple applications and winners in multiple positions (42% participated in more than one competition and 26% were eligible in at least two). There is strong competition between entities for which 8.6% of the 150,000 hired for competitions in 2021 were already civil servants. And the unprecedented power of choice of candidates pushes fewer and fewer people to accept the transfer to the North, where life costs more.

Lack of technicians and specialist profiles

The PA is called upon first of all to hire for maintain the operations of institutions. By 2033, more than 1 million civil servants will be forced to retire, about one in three. Some administrations will have to replace more than half of their current staff. In absolute values, the most significant outgoings will be for schools (463,257), health care (243,130) and local authorities (185,345). And the PA must get recruitment off the ground to maintain the pension system: in 2023, there were 94.8 pensions paid out to the public for every 100 active taxpayers (there were 73 in 2022).