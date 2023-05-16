Lafitte Motors’ electric supercar ranges from SUV to sports car – Gamereactor

Lafayette Motors promised to unveil its lineup of electric supercars at the recent Miami Grand Prix, and that’s exactly what the automaker did. As laid out in the press release, the three cars that Lafitte intends to develop and produce have been detailed, and they’re a wide variety.

Since these are supercars, two fit the typical bill, the LM1 being a car intended to accelerate from 0-62mph in 1.9 seconds while offering 255 miles of range and featuring paddle shifters and The sound system makes the car sound like a classic race car.

It was followed by the Barchetta, which featured a roofless design with a halo bar to protect passengers and driver when the car rolled. This will be a slightly less powerful car, as it will do 62-3.5 mph in 0 seconds and have a range of 242 miles. We’re told a coupe version of the car will also be offered.

Finally, we have this group of outliers, the Atrax, which is a cross between an SUV and a supercar. With off-road elements and a convertible top, the car promises 1,151 horsepower and 1,844 pound-feet of torque, which will move the 4,850-pound vehicle from 0-62-3.8 mph in under a second . The Atrax will also have a top speed of 149 mph and a range of 273 miles, plus 350 kW DC fast charging that can boost the battery from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 22 minutes.

Here is an ad:

Lafitte also said it will only produce 24-26 of each model, meaning they will be fairly rare cars when shipments begin in winter 2024. The automaker also noted that the Atrax could retail for $1.6 million, but didn’t mention anything about the Barchetta or the LM1.