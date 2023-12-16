Lagoons found in Argentina give clues to life on Earth more than 3 billion years ago

Ancient ecosystem discovered in Argentina salt plains may offer glimpse into early life on Earth, Mars

Scientists have unearthed a previously undiscovered ecosystem in the salt plains of the Puna de Atacama, an arid plateau in Argentina. This ecosystem houses an extensive system of lagoons with giant stromatolites, which could provide insight into the earliest life on Earth and potentially even Mars, according to new research.

Stromatolites, which are layered rocks formed by the growth of blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, have provided a window into Earth’s distant past, dating back at least 3.5 billion years ago. “These are certainly similar to some of the earliest macrofossils on our planet, and in a really rare type of environment on modern Earth,” said Brian Hynek, a professor at the University of Colorado Boulder who contributed to documenting the ecosystem.

These stromatolites, found in the lagoons of the Puna de Atacama, are notably large, with some reaching up to 15 feet wide and several feet tall. They are primarily composed of the minerals gypsum and halite (rock salt), which is unusual as modern stromatolites are mostly made of limestone, Hynek noted.

Unlike modern stromatolites, ancient stromatolites grew in an atmosphere that lacked oxygen, using anoxygenic photosynthesis to support living cells. The discovery of ecosystems at such high altitudes in Argentina poses questions surrounding the presence of oxygen and the formation of these structures, signaling potential for a deeper understanding of Earth’s early history.

The discovery may also hold implications for the possibility of ancient life on Mars. Hynek identified over 600 ancient lakes and a potential ancient ocean on Mars, indicating that the planet might have once provided similar conditions to those that allowed stromatolites to flourish on Earth.

The research team plans to conduct further experiments and observations to better understand these ancient structures. The findings are expected to be presented at the upcoming Geophysical Union meeting in San Francisco.

While the study of ancient stromatolites in Argentina is still in its early stages, Hynek remains hopeful that further research will shed light on the mysteries of Earth’s past and potentially unravel the secrets of Mars.

