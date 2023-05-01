Lamborghini Revuelto arrives, the V12 plug-in hybrid…

Lamborghini Scrambledthe wait is over, here is thehypercar ibrida V12 plug-in heir ofAventador. On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the Casa del Toro, in Sant’Agata Bolognese there is the new entry in the coolest family of racing cars. A new era opens with the Lamborghini Revuelto. It is the first plug-in hybrid super sports car since 1.015 CV e carbon frame.

Lamborghini Revuelto, here is the first step towards the electrification of the range

The presentation ofV12 hypercar, the first plug-in hybrid from Sant’Agata Bolognese. Above all, the house of Taurus takes the first step towards the hybridization of the entire range. The deadline is scheduled for 2024.

Also, there is a investment more 2.5 billion euroswhich will be used by 2028. These are intended to finance the history of the Automobili Lamborghini brand.

The wait is over. We have been talking about the for some time Scrambled it is a plug-in hybrid, i.e. rechargeable. However, the manufacturer instead calls it Phev (Plug-in Hybrid). He prefers to give it the initials Hpev, alias High Performance Electrified Vehicle. So high performance electrified vehicle. The supercar is electrified, the electric powertrains help generate incredible performance. They also reduce consumption and environmental impact. An example: 350 km/h and a zero hundred in 2.5 seconds.

Therefore, the manufacturer declares overall emissions of 30% CO2 lower than the Aventador Ultimate. The autonomy, in EV mode, ensured by the battery with pouch cells of only 3.8 kWh inserted in the tunnel, it is just 10 km.

Lamborghini Revuelto, the plug-in V12 hybrid hypercar heir to the Aventador, site source

Lamborghini Revuelto, the technical characteristics and powertrain

The new heat engine 6.5 liter naturally aspirated V12 from 825 CVfrom the Lamborghini Scrambled it is visible from the outside. United with others three 140 kW electric thrusters each developing 190 HP.

precisely i two electric motors are placed at the front and deliver drive to the front end. The new V12 engine, known as L545, weighs only 218 kg, 17 less than the one currently used on the Aventador. While the two electric motors, which drive the front wheels, are of the cooled axial flow type. In addition to these two electric motors, a third motor (always electric) is also offered in the Revuelto, fitted to the eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission which is being offered for the first time on a 12-cylinder Lamborghini.

Lamborghini Revuelto, the frame is in carbon

Il frame is made of carbon and allows the Scrambled to become, with its 1.75 kg/hp, the Lamborghini with the best weight/power ratio ever made by the bull’s house. The low weight and power of the “electrified” V12 engine allow it to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds and reach a top speed of no less than 350 km/h.

This frame, called monofuelage in addition to the carbon fiber monocoque it has the Forged Composites. This is a front part of the chassis made of a special material composed of short fiber carbon in a resin bath, which Lamborghini has been using since 2008 for some structural applications.

The three electric motors are powered, as mentioned, by one 4500W/kg lithium ion battery positioned under the central tunnel, which allows you to drive the new Lamborghini also in electric mode. And if more grip is needed in electric mode, the third rear electric motor also comes into operation. This shows how the Lamborghini can travel with four-wheel drive with zero emissions.

Lamborghini Revuelto, hypercar lines of the future

Let’s give the numbers, the Lamborghini Scrambled almost 5 meters long, just over two meters wide and just 1,160 meters high, it marks a new course in the brand’s visual language, but is nonetheless very close to its tradition. Indeed, we find the scissor doorsthe doors that open towards each other, the tapered muzzle and the recurring hexagonal style.

Lamborghini Revuelto, driving mode and tyres

There are 13 driving mode (such as the classic Città, Strada, Sport and Corsa) and the new ones Recharge, Hybrid e Performance. Lamborghini Scrambled it rests on Potenza Sport tyres, developed ad hoc by Bridgestone 265/35 ZRF20 at the front and 345/30 ZRF21 at the rear (optional 21 and 22 rims).

Lamborghini Revuelto, sporty and completely digital interiors

The cockpit of the Scrambled has some touchscreen vertical 8.4″ and two displays placed in cockpit digitale da 12,3″ (driver’s side) and one 9.1 (passenger side). These screens offer 3D graphics, animations and widgets made especially for the Revuelto.

The design of the steering wheel is also new, inspired by the racing cars designed by Lamborghini Squadra Corse which offers a series of integrated controls to ensure that the driver never takes his hands off the wheel to manage all the main driving and control system functions. infotainment.

The latter yes automatically update via Ota (Over The Air) thanks to the integrated data connection system. Lastly, it should be emphasized that for the first time on a Lamborghini-branded super sports car, a complete Adas (Advanced Driver Assistance System) system is offered, which is based on cameras, radar and sensors to make driving safer.

Lamborghini Revuelto, the three new driving modes

The house of Sant’Agata in Scrambled ha introduced three new driving modes: Recharge, Hybrid and Performance. Obviously there is no shortage of the classic and already known methods City, Road, Sport and Racing. The ‘City’ mode gives the Revuelto access to historic centers where only electric cars can circulate without having to pay for entrance fees. And if the battery is flat, just set the ‘Recharge’ mode which involves the intervention of the V12 engine to fully recharge it.

Il new dual-clutch gearbox offers 8 gears and weighs just 193 kgincluding the rear electric motor, which reaches a maximum power of 110 kW and a maximum torque of 150 Nm.

The eighth gear allows for even sportier driving, also thanks to the continuous downshift. This last function allows the pilot to downshift multiple ratios simultaneously, simply by holding the left paddle.