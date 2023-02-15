PUMA teamed up with NBA star LaMelo Ball to create the second-generation signature boots MB.02, which was officially released in October last year. The PUMA Hoops team announced the second collaboration with the popular sci-fi animated cartoon “Rick and Morty” to launch the latest joint shoes, and synchronized Release the official release information in Taiwan.

Adult Swim’s popular TV sci-fi sitcom animation “Rick and Morty” is LaMelo Ball’s favorite cartoon show. Space design concept “Not From Here”.

Continuing the concept of “Climb Aboard” as the main axis of the overall design, it is based on the fantasy style and color in cartoons. The left foot is covered with a special-shaped green gradient interstellar purple, and Rick’s head is embossed on the tongue, and the right foot is laser yellow gradient. The eye-catching design of meteorite pink is simultaneously added to the tongue of the shoe, and the head of Morty is added to the fun of the tongue. The innovative upper structure is matched with gradient colors to increase the visual level, and it is embellished with metallic shimmering materials. The body of the shoe is also embellished with LaMelo’s tattoo pattern. The rocket launch tattoo on his ankle is changed from the toe to the heel. Flame-sprayed strips are used to write the words 1 OF 1 and RARE on the inside of the shoe, and the heel design is stitched with webbing to write the MELO letter and LaMelo’s signature wing tattoo logo on the chest, embellished with fluorescent green for the finishing touch. Finally, fun and ingenuity are injected into the inside of the tongue, and Rick’s mantra “Wubba Lubba Dub Dub” and Morty’s catchphrase “Get Your Sh*t Together” are embossed on the tongue.

In terms of shoe function, this shoe is equipped with PUMA’s proud Nitro nitrogen midsole technology, which perfectly creates the two key functions of “light weight” and “high cushioning”. Bring strong grip, use the feather tread pattern that pays tribute to the Melo wing tattoo, simultaneously increase the durability of friction with the ground, the special thickened foam on the inner side of the heel improves the overall coverage, and add TPU panels on the outer side to increase stability The upper is covered with woven mesh fabric to create lightweight characteristics, and the seamless structure can provide safe support for the foot, while providing excellent breathability and comfort.

This shoe will officially land on PUMA’s designated stores and official shopping website (AM11 on sale) on February 18, 2023. Each person is limited to one pair. Interested readers please pay attention.

