Child-Dream’s indie game Scar of the Doll is an adventure game with psychological horror that received a positive response after its release in 1998. After 25 years, the official remake of the work was officially launched on the Steam platform a few days ago. “The Scar of the Doll: A Psychological Horror Game Pursuing the Mystery of My Sister” tells the story of the protagonist who cut off contact with her sister who was studying in Tokyo. Worried about her sister’s safety, she decided to go to Tokyo, but she couldn’t find any information about her sister. trace. What happened to my sister? The younger sister is determined to find out, but she doesn’t know that a horror is waiting for her.

The development team remade “The Scars of Dolls”. In addition to all the pictures such as characters and art drawings, the music has also been completely refurbished to bring players a refreshing feeling. At the same time, the second half of the story content is added. Players can use Perspectives of different characters. In addition, the horror element can also be turned on or off in the game, so that players who don’t like horror games can experience it with peace of mind.